Raffles Medical Group Holds 35th AGM

May 24, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Raffles Medical Group (SG:BSL) has released an update.

Raffles Medical Group Ltd convened its 35th Annual General Meeting at the Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, with key company directors and officials in attendance. Notably, Chairman Dr. Loo Choon Yong presided over the meeting, while several directors, the CFO, auditors from KPMG LLP, and lawyers from WongPartnership LLP were present. The event was marked by the absence of Mr. Tan Wern Yuen, an Independent Director, who sent apologies.

