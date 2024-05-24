Raffles Interior Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Raffles Interior Ltd. (HK:1376) has released an update.

At Raffles Interior Limited’s AGM held on May 24, 2024, all proposed resolutions were approved with unanimous support, including the re-election of directors, appointment of auditors, and authorization to issue and repurchase shares. The company demonstrated a strong consensus among its shareholders, with each resolution receiving 100% of the votes in favor.

