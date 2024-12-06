News & Insights

Raffles Education Subsidiary to Sell Langfang Property

December 06, 2024 — 06:54 am EST

Raffles Education (SG:NR7) has released an update.

Raffles Education Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Oriental University City Holdings, plans to sell the No. 9 Cafeteria Building in Langfang, China, for approximately RMB11 million. This strategic move, pending shareholder approval, underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its asset portfolio effectively. Investors are urged to stay informed and consider professional advice when trading shares.

