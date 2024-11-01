Raffles Education Secures Bond Investments Worth S$3 Million

Raffles Education (SG:NR7) has released an update.

Raffles Education Limited has entered into subscription agreements with six investors for the issuance of unlisted, non-convertible bonds worth S$3 million. These bonds, part of a larger S$20 million offering, are being subscribed for investment purposes without the intention of influencing the company’s management. The issuance relies on safe harbor exemptions under Singapore’s financial regulations.

