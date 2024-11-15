Raffles Education Reshuffles Board Committees

Raffles Education (SG:NR7) has released an update.

Raffles Education Limited has announced a reshuffling in its board committees, most notably appointing Mr. Chua Chwee Koh as the new Chairman of the Risk Management Committee, replacing Mr. Ng Kwan Meng. These changes, effective from November 14, 2024, highlight the company’s strategic focus on strengthening its governance structure. Investors are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions regarding the company’s shares.

