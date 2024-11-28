News & Insights

Stocks
RFLFF

Raffles Education Expands Bond Issuance Strategy

November 28, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Raffles Education (SG:NR7) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Raffles Education Limited has announced a new subscription agreement for the issuance of S$750,000 worth of unlisted, non-convertible bonds to two investors. This development is part of the company’s ongoing bond issuance strategy, aiming to raise up to S$20 million to enhance its financial position. The investors have committed to the bonds strictly for investment purposes, without any intent to influence the company’s management.

For further insights into SG:NR7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RFLFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.