Raffles Education Expands Bond Issuance Strategy

Raffles Education (SG:NR7) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Raffles Education Limited has announced a new subscription agreement for the issuance of S$750,000 worth of unlisted, non-convertible bonds to two investors. This development is part of the company’s ongoing bond issuance strategy, aiming to raise up to S$20 million to enhance its financial position. The investors have committed to the bonds strictly for investment purposes, without any intent to influence the company’s management.

For further insights into SG:NR7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.