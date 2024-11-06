News & Insights

Raffles Education Completes Second Tranche Bond Issuance

November 06, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Raffles Education (SG:NR7) has released an update.

Raffles Education Limited has successfully completed the issuance of S$3 million in bonds to its second tranche subscribers, bringing the total amount raised to S$15.5 million. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial position as it continues to navigate the education sector. Investors keen on the firm’s financial maneuvers will find this development noteworthy as it reflects ongoing confidence in the company’s growth potential.

