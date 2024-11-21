News & Insights

Rafaella Resources Director Increases Stock Holdings

November 21, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.

Rafaella Resources Ltd.’s director, Simon Gray, has increased his holdings with the acquisition of 2.5 million unquoted options and 5 million fully paid ordinary shares, following approval at the company’s recent annual general meeting. This move reflects strategic positioning by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

