Rafaella Resources Director Increases Stock Holdings

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.
Rafaella Resources Ltd.’s director, Simon Gray, has increased his holdings with the acquisition of 2.5 million unquoted options and 5 million fully paid ordinary shares, following approval at the company’s recent annual general meeting. This move reflects strategic positioning by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.
