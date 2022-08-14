Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) insiders need another US$3.2m to breakeven on a US$11m stock purchase even after recent gains

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$11m worth of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 22% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$3.2m since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Rafael Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder & Chairman Howard Jonas made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.0m worth of shares at a price of US$1.86 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$2.35. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Howard Jonas bought a total of 3.34m shares over the year at an average price of US$3.31. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RFL Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Rafael Holdings insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rafael Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Rafael Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Rafael Holdings. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Rafael Holdings (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

