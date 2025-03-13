Rafael Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results and Anticipates Closure of Merger with Cyclo Therapeutics in Q3

Rafael Holdings plans to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics, focusing on Trappsol® Cyclo™ after shareholder approval expected in Q3.

Quiver AI Summary

Rafael Holdings, Inc. announced its pending merger with Cyclo Therapeutics, expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending shareholder approval. Post-merger, the company plans to concentrate on Cyclo's lead clinical program, Trappsol® Cyclo™, currently under evaluation for treating Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 in children under three years of age. The financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2025 indicated a net loss of $4.6 million for the quarter and $13.6 million for six months, attributed mainly to unrealized losses related to Cyclo equity investments. Despite the losses, the company remains optimistic about the potential impacts of Trappsol® Cyclo™ on those affected by the rare disease.

Potential Positives

The planned merger with Cyclo Therapeutics is expected to close in Q3, which signifies a strategic move that could enhance the company's clinical capabilities and product pipeline.

The emphasis on Cyclo’s lead clinical program, Trappsol® Cyclo™, indicates a focused approach on potential groundbreaking treatments for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a rare genetic disorder, thus positioning the company in an innovative therapeutic space.

The preliminary positive results from the ongoing Phase 3 TransportNPC™ Open-Label Sub-Study on Trappsol® Cyclo™ underscore the potential efficacy of the treatment, which could significantly impact patients' lives and expand the company's market presence.

Potential Negatives

Significant financial losses reported, with a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $13.6 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $2.4 million in the previous year.

Unrealized losses on the company's investment in Cyclo Therapeutics totaled $4.9 million for the six-month period, indicating potential investment risks and volatility.

Increase in operating loss to $10.5 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, compared to $5.6 million in the same period the prior year, reflecting deteriorating financial performance.

FAQ

What is the status of the merger with Cyclo Therapeutics?

The merger with Cyclo Therapeutics is expected to close in Q3, pending shareholder approvals.

What will be the focus of Rafael Holdings post-merger?

Post-merger, Rafael Holdings will prioritize its efforts on Cyclo’s lead clinical program, Trappsol® Cyclo™.

What financial results did Rafael Holdings report for Q2 2025?

Rafael Holdings reported a net loss of $4.6 million for Q2 2025, compared to net income of $6.0 million in the prior year.

How much cash does Rafael Holdings have as of January 31, 2025?

As of January 31, 2025, Rafael Holdings reported cash and cash equivalents of $48.3 million.

What is the significance of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for Niemann-Pick Disease?

Trappsol® Cyclo™ is being evaluated for treating Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a serious genetic disorder affecting young children.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $RFL stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





The planned merger with Cyclo Therapeutics is anticipated to close in Q3 pending shareholder approvals









Post-merger





the Company intends to focus its efforts on Cyclo’s lead clinical program Trappsol







®







Cyclo™







NEWARK, N.J., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL), today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2025 ended January 31, 2025.





“We look forward to the upcoming shareholder vote on our pending merger with Cyclo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTH) later this month and anticipate closing promptly post shareholder approvals. Upon closing, the Company’s strategic focus will be on its lead clinical asset, Trappsol



®



Cyclo™,” said Bill Conkling, CEO of Rafael Holdings. Bill added, “We are encouraged by the preliminary results presented at the 21



st



Annual WORLDS



ymposium



in early February from the ongoing Phase 3 TransportNPC



™



Open-Label Sub-Study evaluating Trappsol



®



Cyclo™ for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 in patients <3 years of age. We believe that Trappsol



®



Cyclo™ has the potential to improve the lives of patients suffering from this rare genetic disease and topline data from the 48-week interim analysis of 104 enrolled patients is expected in the middle of 2025.”







Rafael Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results







As of January 31, 2025, we had cash and cash equivalents of $48.3 million.





For the three months ended January 31, 2025, we recorded a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $4.6 million, or $0.19 per share, versus net income of $6.0 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share in the year ago period. The year over year decline was attributable to the combined unrealized losses of $1.1 million on the Company’s investment in Cyclo equity which we purchased in advance of the potential merger as well as in the unrealized losses on convertible notes receivable from Cyclo in the current period, versus $9.7 million in unrealized gains on the Company’s investment in Cyclo in the year ago period.





Research and development expenses were $0.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2025, compared to $0.6 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to activity at Cornerstone and Day Three, which were consolidated with Rafael Holdings during fiscal 2024.





General and administrative expenses were $2.6 million in both the three months ended January 31, 2025, and 2024.







Rafael Holdings, Inc. First Six Months Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results







For the six months ended January 31, 2025, we recorded a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $13.6 million, or $0.57 per share, versus net income of $2.4 million, or $0.10 per share in the year ago period. The year over year decline was attributable to the combined unrealized losses of $4.9 million on the Company’s investment in Cyclo as well as in the convertible notes receivable from Cyclo, versus $7.6 million in unrealized gains on the Company’s investment in Cyclo in the year ago period.





Research and development expenses were $2.3 million for the six months ended January 31, 2025, compared to $1.1 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to activity at Cornerstone and Day Three, which were consolidated with Rafael Holdings during fiscal 2024.





For the six months ended January 31, 2025, general and administrative expenses were $5.1 million compared to $4.6 million in the same period in the prior year.







About Rafael Holdings, Inc.







Rafael Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies including an investment in (and planned merger with) Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing Trappsol



®



Cyclo™, which is being evaluated in clinical trials, including an ongoing Phase 3 trial for the potential treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (“NPC1”), a rare, fatal, and progressive genetic disorder. Rafael also holds a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, Barer Institute Inc., a wholly owned preclinical cancer metabolism research operation, a majority interest in Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., a cancer metabolism-based therapeutics company, a majority interest in Rafael Medical Devices, LLC, an orthopedic-focused medical device company developing instruments to advance minimally invasive surgeries, and a majority interest in Day Three Labs, Inc., a company which empowers third-party manufacturers to reimagine their existing cannabis offerings enabling them to bring to market better, cleaner, more precise and predictable versions by utilizing Day Three’s technology and innovation like Unlokt™. The Company’s primary focus, to date, has been to expand our investment portfolio through opportunistic and strategic investments including therapeutics, which address high unmet medical needs. Upon closing of the planned merger with Cyclo, the Company intends to focus its efforts on making Trappsol



®



Cyclo™ its lead clinical program.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans regarding the further evaluation of clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline, including our internal cancer metabolism research programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.







Contact:







Barbara Ryan





Barbara.ryan@rafaelholdings.com





(203) 274-2825







































RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































(in thousands, except share and per share data)





































































January 31, 2025













July 31, 2024

























(Unaudited)

























ASSETS





























































CURRENT ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents









$





48,319













$





2,675

















Available-for-sale securities













—

















63,265

















Interest receivable













—

















515

















Convertible note receivables, due from Cyclo













16,589

















5,191

















Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $245 at January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024













200

















426

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













725

















430

















Total current assets













65,833

















72,502













































Property and equipment, net













1,933

















2,120

















Investments – Hedge Funds













—

















2,547

















Investments – Cyclo













10,759

















12,010

















Convertible note receivable classified as available-for-sale













1,135

















1,146

















Goodwill













—

















3,050

















Intangible assets, net













1,787

















1,847

















In-process research and development













1,575

















1,575

















Other assets













20

















35



















TOTAL ASSETS











$





83,042













$





96,832















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES































Accounts payable









$





2,546













$





2,556

















Accrued expenses













1,412

















1,798

















Convertible notes payable













614

















614

















Other current liabilities













107

















113

















Due to related parties













731

















733

















Installment note payable













1,700

















1,700

















Total current liabilities













7,110

















7,514













































Accrued expenses, noncurrent













3,294

















2,982

















Convertible notes payable, noncurrent













75

















73

















Other liabilities













—

















5



















TOTAL LIABILITIES















10,479

















10,574















































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





























































EQUITY































Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024













8

















8

















Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 24,227,096 issued and 24,125,609 outstanding (excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of January 31, 2025, and 24,142,535 issued and 23,819,948 outstanding (excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of July 31, 2024













241

















238

















Additional paid-in capital













280,831

















280,048

















Accumulated deficit













(215,390





)













(201,743





)













Treasury stock, at cost; 101,487 Class B shares as of January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024













(168





)













(168





)













Accumulated other comprehensive income related to unrealized income on available-for-sale securities













135

















111

















Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment













3,724

















3,691

















Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.













69,381

















82,185

















Noncontrolling interests













3,182

















4,073



















TOTAL EQUITY















72,563

















86,258















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











$





83,042













$





96,832







































































RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

















(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





































































































Three Months Ended January 31,













Six Months Ended January 31,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















Revenues





$





77













$





68













$





205













$





136

























































Cost of Infusion Technology revenue









38

















-

















75

















-

















SG&A Expenses









2,591

















2,561

















5,114

















4,601

















R&D Expenses









947

















612

















2,273

















1,101

















Depreciation and amortization









90

















38

















176

















55

















Loss on impairment of goodwill









3,050

















-

















3,050

















-

















Operating Loss









(6,639





)













(3,143





)













(10,483





)













(5,621





)





















































Interest income









489

















693

















1,057

















1,275

















Loss on initial investment in Day Three upon acquisition









-

















(1,633





)













-

















(1,633





)













Realized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities









(16





)













399

















178

















576

















Realized loss on investment in equity securities









-

















-

















-

















(46





)













Realized gain on investment - Cyclo









-

















-

















-

















424

















Unrealized gain (loss) on investment - Cyclo









614

















9,718

















(3,751





)













7,594

















Unrealized gain (loss) on convertible notes receivable, due from Cyclo









486

















-

















(1,102





)













-

















Unrealized gain (loss) on investment - Hedge Funds









-

















51

















-

















(115





)













Interest expense









(163





)













-

















(325





)













-

















Other (expense) income









(78





)













25

















(80





)













118

















(Loss) income before income taxes









(5,307





)













6,110

















(14,506





)













2,572

















Taxes









(20





)













-

















(32





)













(6





)













Equity in loss of Day Three









-

















(206





)













-

















(422





)





















































Consolidated net (loss) income









(5,327





)













5,904

















(14,538





)













2,144

















Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(686





)













(143





)













(891





)













(265





)













Net (loss) income attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.





$





(4,641





)









$





6,047













$





(13,647





)









$





2,409

































































































Loss per share









































Basic





$





(0.19





)









$





0.26













$





(0.57





)









$





0.10

















Diluted





$





(0.19





)









$





0.25













$





(0.57





)









$





0.10

































































































Weighted average shares in calculation









































Basic









24,150,218

















23,642,421

















24,121,186

















23,643,660

















Diluted









24,150,218

















24,402,069

















24,121,186

















24,403,308























































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.