Rafael Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results and Anticipates Closure of Merger with Cyclo Therapeutics in Q3

Rafael Holdings plans to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics, focusing on Trappsol® Cyclo™ after shareholder approval expected in Q3.
Rafael Holdings, Inc. announced its pending merger with Cyclo Therapeutics, expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending shareholder approval. Post-merger, the company plans to concentrate on Cyclo's lead clinical program, Trappsol® Cyclo™, currently under evaluation for treating Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 in children under three years of age. The financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2025 indicated a net loss of $4.6 million for the quarter and $13.6 million for six months, attributed mainly to unrealized losses related to Cyclo equity investments. Despite the losses, the company remains optimistic about the potential impacts of Trappsol® Cyclo™ on those affected by the rare disease.
Potential Positives
- The planned merger with Cyclo Therapeutics is expected to close in Q3, which signifies a strategic move that could enhance the company's clinical capabilities and product pipeline.
- The emphasis on Cyclo’s lead clinical program, Trappsol® Cyclo™, indicates a focused approach on potential groundbreaking treatments for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a rare genetic disorder, thus positioning the company in an innovative therapeutic space.
- The preliminary positive results from the ongoing Phase 3 TransportNPC™ Open-Label Sub-Study on Trappsol® Cyclo™ underscore the potential efficacy of the treatment, which could significantly impact patients' lives and expand the company's market presence.
Potential Negatives
- Significant financial losses reported, with a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $13.6 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $2.4 million in the previous year.
- Unrealized losses on the company's investment in Cyclo Therapeutics totaled $4.9 million for the six-month period, indicating potential investment risks and volatility.
- Increase in operating loss to $10.5 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, compared to $5.6 million in the same period the prior year, reflecting deteriorating financial performance.
FAQ
What is the status of the merger with Cyclo Therapeutics?
The merger with Cyclo Therapeutics is expected to close in Q3, pending shareholder approvals.
What will be the focus of Rafael Holdings post-merger?
Post-merger, Rafael Holdings will prioritize its efforts on Cyclo’s lead clinical program, Trappsol® Cyclo™.
What financial results did Rafael Holdings report for Q2 2025?
Rafael Holdings reported a net loss of $4.6 million for Q2 2025, compared to net income of $6.0 million in the prior year.
How much cash does Rafael Holdings have as of January 31, 2025?
As of January 31, 2025, Rafael Holdings reported cash and cash equivalents of $48.3 million.
What is the significance of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for Niemann-Pick Disease?
Trappsol® Cyclo™ is being evaluated for treating Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a serious genetic disorder affecting young children.
$RFL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $RFL stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 281,659 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $464,737
- OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 101,732 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $197,360
- KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC removed 100,135 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,222
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 83,119 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $161,250
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 38,500 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,525
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 30,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,619
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 26,493 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,713
Full Release
The planned merger with Cyclo Therapeutics is anticipated to close in Q3 pending shareholder approvals
Post-merger
the Company intends to focus its efforts on Cyclo’s lead clinical program Trappsol
®
Cyclo™
NEWARK, N.J., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL), today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2025 ended January 31, 2025.
“We look forward to the upcoming shareholder vote on our pending merger with Cyclo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTH) later this month and anticipate closing promptly post shareholder approvals. Upon closing, the Company’s strategic focus will be on its lead clinical asset, Trappsol
®
Cyclo™,” said Bill Conkling, CEO of Rafael Holdings. Bill added, “We are encouraged by the preliminary results presented at the 21
st
Annual WORLDS
ymposium
in early February from the ongoing Phase 3 TransportNPC
™
Open-Label Sub-Study evaluating Trappsol
®
Cyclo™ for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 in patients <3 years of age. We believe that Trappsol
®
Cyclo™ has the potential to improve the lives of patients suffering from this rare genetic disease and topline data from the 48-week interim analysis of 104 enrolled patients is expected in the middle of 2025.”
Rafael Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
As of January 31, 2025, we had cash and cash equivalents of $48.3 million.
For the three months ended January 31, 2025, we recorded a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $4.6 million, or $0.19 per share, versus net income of $6.0 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share in the year ago period. The year over year decline was attributable to the combined unrealized losses of $1.1 million on the Company’s investment in Cyclo equity which we purchased in advance of the potential merger as well as in the unrealized losses on convertible notes receivable from Cyclo in the current period, versus $9.7 million in unrealized gains on the Company’s investment in Cyclo in the year ago period.
Research and development expenses were $0.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2025, compared to $0.6 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to activity at Cornerstone and Day Three, which were consolidated with Rafael Holdings during fiscal 2024.
General and administrative expenses were $2.6 million in both the three months ended January 31, 2025, and 2024.
Rafael Holdings, Inc. First Six Months Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
For the six months ended January 31, 2025, we recorded a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $13.6 million, or $0.57 per share, versus net income of $2.4 million, or $0.10 per share in the year ago period. The year over year decline was attributable to the combined unrealized losses of $4.9 million on the Company’s investment in Cyclo as well as in the convertible notes receivable from Cyclo, versus $7.6 million in unrealized gains on the Company’s investment in Cyclo in the year ago period.
Research and development expenses were $2.3 million for the six months ended January 31, 2025, compared to $1.1 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to activity at Cornerstone and Day Three, which were consolidated with Rafael Holdings during fiscal 2024.
For the six months ended January 31, 2025, general and administrative expenses were $5.1 million compared to $4.6 million in the same period in the prior year.
About Rafael Holdings, Inc.
Rafael Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies including an investment in (and planned merger with) Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing Trappsol
®
Cyclo™, which is being evaluated in clinical trials, including an ongoing Phase 3 trial for the potential treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (“NPC1”), a rare, fatal, and progressive genetic disorder. Rafael also holds a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, Barer Institute Inc., a wholly owned preclinical cancer metabolism research operation, a majority interest in Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., a cancer metabolism-based therapeutics company, a majority interest in Rafael Medical Devices, LLC, an orthopedic-focused medical device company developing instruments to advance minimally invasive surgeries, and a majority interest in Day Three Labs, Inc., a company which empowers third-party manufacturers to reimagine their existing cannabis offerings enabling them to bring to market better, cleaner, more precise and predictable versions by utilizing Day Three’s technology and innovation like Unlokt™. The Company’s primary focus, to date, has been to expand our investment portfolio through opportunistic and strategic investments including therapeutics, which address high unmet medical needs. Upon closing of the planned merger with Cyclo, the Company intends to focus its efforts on making Trappsol
®
Cyclo™ its lead clinical program.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans regarding the further evaluation of clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline, including our internal cancer metabolism research programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.
Contact:
Barbara Ryan
Barbara.ryan@rafaelholdings.com
(203) 274-2825
RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
January 31, 2025
July 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,319
$
2,675
Available-for-sale securities
—
63,265
Interest receivable
—
515
Convertible note receivables, due from Cyclo
16,589
5,191
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $245 at January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024
200
426
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
725
430
Total current assets
65,833
72,502
Property and equipment, net
1,933
2,120
Investments – Hedge Funds
—
2,547
Investments – Cyclo
10,759
12,010
Convertible note receivable classified as available-for-sale
1,135
1,146
Goodwill
—
3,050
Intangible assets, net
1,787
1,847
In-process research and development
1,575
1,575
Other assets
20
35
TOTAL ASSETS
$
83,042
$
96,832
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
2,546
$
2,556
Accrued expenses
1,412
1,798
Convertible notes payable
614
614
Other current liabilities
107
113
Due to related parties
731
733
Installment note payable
1,700
1,700
Total current liabilities
7,110
7,514
Accrued expenses, noncurrent
3,294
2,982
Convertible notes payable, noncurrent
75
73
Other liabilities
—
5
TOTAL LIABILITIES
10,479
10,574
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024
8
8
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 24,227,096 issued and 24,125,609 outstanding (excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of January 31, 2025, and 24,142,535 issued and 23,819,948 outstanding (excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of July 31, 2024
241
238
Additional paid-in capital
280,831
280,048
Accumulated deficit
(215,390
)
(201,743
)
Treasury stock, at cost; 101,487 Class B shares as of January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024
(168
)
(168
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income related to unrealized income on available-for-sale securities
135
111
Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment
3,724
3,691
Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.
69,381
82,185
Noncontrolling interests
3,182
4,073
TOTAL EQUITY
72,563
86,258
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
83,042
$
96,832
RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Six Months Ended January 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$
77
$
68
$
205
$
136
Cost of Infusion Technology revenue
38
-
75
-
SG&A Expenses
2,591
2,561
5,114
4,601
R&D Expenses
947
612
2,273
1,101
Depreciation and amortization
90
38
176
55
Loss on impairment of goodwill
3,050
-
3,050
-
Operating Loss
(6,639
)
(3,143
)
(10,483
)
(5,621
)
Interest income
489
693
1,057
1,275
Loss on initial investment in Day Three upon acquisition
-
(1,633
)
-
(1,633
)
Realized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities
(16
)
399
178
576
Realized loss on investment in equity securities
-
-
-
(46
)
Realized gain on investment - Cyclo
-
-
-
424
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment - Cyclo
614
9,718
(3,751
)
7,594
Unrealized gain (loss) on convertible notes receivable, due from Cyclo
486
-
(1,102
)
-
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment - Hedge Funds
-
51
-
(115
)
Interest expense
(163
)
-
(325
)
-
Other (expense) income
(78
)
25
(80
)
118
(Loss) income before income taxes
(5,307
)
6,110
(14,506
)
2,572
Taxes
(20
)
-
(32
)
(6
)
Equity in loss of Day Three
-
(206
)
-
(422
)
Consolidated net (loss) income
(5,327
)
5,904
(14,538
)
2,144
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(686
)
(143
)
(891
)
(265
)
Net (loss) income attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.
$
(4,641
)
$
6,047
$
(13,647
)
$
2,409
Loss per share
Basic
$
(0.19
)
$
0.26
$
(0.57
)
$
0.10
Diluted
$
(0.19
)
$
0.25
$
(0.57
)
$
0.10
Weighted average shares in calculation
Basic
24,150,218
23,642,421
24,121,186
23,643,660
Diluted
24,150,218
24,402,069
24,121,186
24,403,308
