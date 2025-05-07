Radware Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue of $72.1 Million and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27

Radware reports $72.1 million revenue in Q1 2025, up 11% year-over-year, and $80 million cloud ARR, a 19% increase.

Radware Ltd. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing strong performance with revenue of $72.1 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, and cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) reaching $80 million, up 19% from the previous year. The company achieved a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.16 in Q1 2024, and a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10, recovering from a loss of $(0.03) in the same quarter last year. Cash flow from operations amounted to $22.4 million for the quarter. Regional revenues showed mixed growth, with the EMEA region increasing by 25% to $28.4 million, while the Americas grew by 1% and APAC by 7%. The company's total assets as of March 31, 2025, stood at $645.7 million, highlighting its robust financial foundation. The CEO, Roy Zisapel, attributed this success to Radware's business model and operational leverage. A conference call is scheduled for May 7, 2025, to further discuss these results.

Revenue of $72.1 million for Q1 2025 represents an 11% year-over-year increase, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) rose to $80 million, reflecting a 19% increase year-over-year, indicating strong demand for cloud services.

Transition to profitability with GAAP diluted EPS at $0.10 compared to a loss of $(0.03) in Q1 2024, and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.27 from $0.16, showcasing significant earnings improvement.

Strong cash flow from operations of $22.4 million in Q1 2025, contributing to a total of $72.9 million over the trailing 12 months, which indicates robust operational efficiency and financial health.

Revenue growth in the Americas region was only 1%, which is significantly lower compared to other regions and suggests potential market saturation or decreased demand.

Despite a positive overall outlook, the company has not yet achieved consistently profitable GAAP results, as evidenced by previous net losses and ongoing concerns regarding future profitability.

The reliance on non-GAAP metrics to highlight financial performance may raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and the true financial health of the company.

What were Radware's Q1 2025 revenue figures?

Radware reported revenue of $72.1 million for Q1 2025, reflecting an 11% year-over-year increase.

How did Radware's Cloud ARR change in Q1 2025?

Cloud ARR increased to $80 million, marking a 19% growth year-over-year.

What were the earnings per share reported for Q1 2025?

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.27, up from $0.16 in Q1 2024; GAAP diluted EPS was $0.10, compared to $(0.03) in Q1 2024.

How much cash flow from operations did Radware generate?

Radware generated $22.4 million in cash flow from operations in Q1 2025.

When is the conference call to discuss Radware's Q1 results?

The conference call will take place on May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $RDWR stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Radware





®



(NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We had a strong start to 2025 with first quarter revenue rising 11% year-over-year, marking our third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. In addition, our strong non-GAAP EPS growth and cash flow from operations reflect the high leverage in our business model,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO.









Financial









Highlights









for the









First









Q









uarter









2025









Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $72.1 million:







Revenue in the Americas region was $27.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 1% from $27.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Revenue in the Americas region was $27.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 1% from $27.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $28.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 25% from $22.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $28.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 25% from $22.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 7% from $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.











GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.





Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $11.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $447.9 million. Cash flow from operations was $22.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.





Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.









Conference Call









Radware management will host a call today, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its first quarter 2025 results and second quarter 2025 outlook. To participate on the call, please use the following numbers:





U.S. participants call toll free: 1-877-704-4453





International participants call: 1-201-389-0920





A replay will be available for seven days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number 1-844-512-2921 (US toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671. Access ID 13752770.









The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at:



http://www.radware.com/IR/



. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information









and Key Performance Indicators











In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense,





selling





and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income,





net,





income before taxes on income,





taxes on income,





net income and





diluted





earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude





, as applicable,





stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs,





acquisition costs,





restructuring costs,





exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financ





ial





income





, net,





and tax





-





related





adjustment





s





. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present





,





and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial





measure





is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.









Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses





,





and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal





rates and





does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a





key performance indicator





of the value of the recurring components of our business





.









Safe Harbor Statement









This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, tensions between China and Taiwan,





financial and credit market fluctuations (including elevated interest rates), impacts from tariffs or other trade restrictions, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions





; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cybersecurity and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, or if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; our use of AI technologies that present





regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; risks related to the fact that our products must interoperate with operating systems, software applications and hardware that are developed by others; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns; our net losses in the past and the possibility that we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cybersecurity and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system; our reliance on information technology systems; our ESG disclosures and initiatives; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at







www.sec.gov







or may be obtained on Radware’s website at







www.radware.com







.









About Radware











Radware







®



(NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the





Radware





website.









Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on





Facebook





,





LinkedIn





,





Radware Blog





,





X





, and





YouTube





.





©2025 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see:





https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/





. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.





Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.





The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.







CONTACTS









Investor Relations:







Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211,



ir@radware.com









Media Contact:







Gerri Dyrek,



gerri.dyrek@radware.com













Radware Ltd.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





































March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)











Assets













































Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





114,239









98,714









Marketable securities





55,118









72,994









Short-term bank deposits





122,361









104,073









Trade receivables, net





25,036









16,823









Other receivables and prepaid expenses





9,627









14,242









Inventories





13,511









14,030













339,892









320,876































Long-term investments























Marketable securities





31,229









29,523









Long-term bank deposits





124,968









114,354









Other assets





2,203









2,171













158,400









146,048

















































Property and equipment, net





14,584









15,632









Intangible assets, net





10,758









11,750









Other long-term assets





36,492









37,906









Operating lease right-of-use assets





17,560









18,456









Goodwill





68,008









68,008









Total assets





645,694









618,676































Liabilities and equity













































Current liabilities























Trade payables





3,646









5,581









Deferred revenues





119,329









106,303









Operating lease liabilities





4,642









4,750









Other payables and accrued expenses





55,678









51,836













183,295









168,470































Long-term liabilities























Deferred revenues





69,505









64,708









Operating lease liabilities





12,497









13,519









Other long-term liabilities





14,319









14,904













96,321









93,131































Equity

























Radware Ltd. equity























Share capital





756









754









Additional paid-in capital





560,833









555,154









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(140)









1,103









Treasury stock, at cost





(366,588)









(366,588)









Retained earnings





130,194









125,850











Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity







325,055









316,273





























Non–controlling interest





41,023









40,802































Total equity







366,078









357,075





























Total liabilities and equity





645,694









618,676























Radware Ltd.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)













(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













































For the three months ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024



















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

































Revenues









72,079









65,085









Cost of revenues









13,990









12,812









Gross profit









58,089









52,273

































Operating expenses, net:

























Research and development, net









18,776









18,896









Selling and marketing









31,281









29,701









General and administrative









6,463









7,339









Total operating expenses, net









56,520









55,936

































Operating income (loss)









1,569









(3,663)









Financial income, net









4,875









3,608









Income (loss) before taxes on income









6,444









(55)









Taxes on income









2,100









1,167









Net income (loss)









4,344









(1,222)

































Basic net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders









0.10









(0.03)

































Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share









42,663,787









41,750,203

































Diluted net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders









0.10









(0.03)

































Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share









44,192,474









41,750,203























Radware Ltd.













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information













(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

























































For the three months ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024



















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)









GAAP gross profit





58,089









52,273









Share-based compensation





120









79









Amortization of intangible assets





992









992









Non-GAAP gross profit





59,201









53,344





























GAAP research and development, net





18,776









18,896









Share-based compensation





1,223









1,722









Non-GAAP Research and development, net





17,553









17,174





























GAAP selling and marketing





31,281









29,701









Share-based compensation





3,076









2,551









Non-GAAP selling and marketing





28,205









27,150





























GAAP general and administrative





6,463









7,339









Share-based compensation





1,479









2,395









Acquisition costs





153









220









Non-GAAP general and administrative





4,831









4,724





























GAAP total operating expenses, net





56,520









55,936









Share-based compensation





5,778









6,668









Acquisition costs





153









220









Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net





50,589









49,048





























GAAP operating income (loss)





1,569









(3,663)









Share-based compensation





5,898









6,747









Amortization of intangible assets





992









992









Acquisition costs





153









220









Non-GAAP operating income





8,612









4,296





























GAAP financial income, net





4,875









3,608









Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net





492









153









Non-GAAP financial income, net





5,367









3,761





























GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income





6,444









(55)









Share-based compensation





5,898









6,747









Amortization of intangible assets





992









992









Acquisition costs





153









220









Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net





492









153









Non-GAAP income before taxes on income





13,979









8,057





























GAAP taxes on income





2,100









1,167









Tax related adjustments





62









62









Non-GAAP taxes on income





2,162









1,229





























GAAP net income (loss)





4,344









(1,222)









Share-based compensation





5,898









6,747









Amortization of intangible assets





992









992









Acquisition costs





153









220









Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net





492









153









Tax related adjustments





(62)









(62)









Non-GAAP net income





11,817









6,828





























GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share





0.10









(0.03)









Share-based compensation





0.14









0.16









Amortization of intangible assets





0.02









0.02









Acquisition costs





0.00









0.01









Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net





0.01









0.00









Tax related adjustments





(0.00)









(0.00)









Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share





0.27









0.16

















































Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share





44,192,474









42,875,058























Radware Ltd.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow













(U.S. Dollars in thousands)













































For the three months ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024



















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)











Cash flow from operating activities:



















































Net income (loss)









4,344









(1,222)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization









3,152









2,943









Share-based compensation









5,898









6,747









Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net









(161)









(73)









Decrease in accrued interest on bank deposits









(1,790)









(9)









Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net









61









(58)









Increase in trade receivables, net









(8,213)









(219)









Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets









(186)









605









Decrease in inventories









519









1,004









Increase (decrease) in trade payables









(1,935)









1,406









Increase in deferred revenues









17,823









8,894









Increase in other payables and accrued expenses









3,164









1,483









Operating lease liabilities, net









(234)









(379)









Net cash provided by operating activities









22,442









21,122



































Cash flows from investing activities:



















































Purchase of property and equipment









(1,112)









(1,774)









Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net









109









(25)









Investment in bank deposits, net









(27,112)









(17,898)









Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net









16,194









3,502









Proceeds from other deposits









5,000









-









Net cash used in investing activities









(6,921)









(16,195)



































Cash flows from financing activities:



















































Proceeds from exercise of share options









4









-









Repurchase of shares









-









(839)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









4









(839)

































Increase in cash and cash equivalents









15,525









4,088









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period









98,714









70,538









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period









114,239









74,626























Radware Ltd.













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)













(U.S Dollars in thousands)

























































For the three months ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024



















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











GAAP net income (loss)







4,344









(1,222)









Exclude: Financial income, net





(4,875)









(3,608)









Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense





3,152









2,943









Exclude: Taxes on income





2,100









1,167











EBITDA









4,721

















(720





)































Share-based compensation





5,898









6,747









Acquisition costs





153









220











Adjusted EBITDA









10,772

















6,247

























































For the three months ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024































Amortization of intangible assets





992









992









Depreciation





2,160









1,951















3,152













2,943









