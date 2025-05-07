Stocks
RDWR

Radware Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue of $72.1 Million and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27

May 07, 2025 — 06:11 am EDT

Radware reports $72.1 million revenue in Q1 2025, up 11% year-over-year, and $80 million cloud ARR, a 19% increase.

Radware Ltd. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing strong performance with revenue of $72.1 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, and cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) reaching $80 million, up 19% from the previous year. The company achieved a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.16 in Q1 2024, and a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10, recovering from a loss of $(0.03) in the same quarter last year. Cash flow from operations amounted to $22.4 million for the quarter. Regional revenues showed mixed growth, with the EMEA region increasing by 25% to $28.4 million, while the Americas grew by 1% and APAC by 7%. The company's total assets as of March 31, 2025, stood at $645.7 million, highlighting its robust financial foundation. The CEO, Roy Zisapel, attributed this success to Radware's business model and operational leverage. A conference call is scheduled for May 7, 2025, to further discuss these results.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue of $72.1 million for Q1 2025 represents an 11% year-over-year increase, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.
  • Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) rose to $80 million, reflecting a 19% increase year-over-year, indicating strong demand for cloud services.
  • Transition to profitability with GAAP diluted EPS at $0.10 compared to a loss of $(0.03) in Q1 2024, and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.27 from $0.16, showcasing significant earnings improvement.
  • Strong cash flow from operations of $22.4 million in Q1 2025, contributing to a total of $72.9 million over the trailing 12 months, which indicates robust operational efficiency and financial health.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue growth in the Americas region was only 1%, which is significantly lower compared to other regions and suggests potential market saturation or decreased demand.
  • Despite a positive overall outlook, the company has not yet achieved consistently profitable GAAP results, as evidenced by previous net losses and ongoing concerns regarding future profitability.
  • The reliance on non-GAAP metrics to highlight financial performance may raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and the true financial health of the company.

FAQ

What were Radware's Q1 2025 revenue figures?

Radware reported revenue of $72.1 million for Q1 2025, reflecting an 11% year-over-year increase.

How did Radware's Cloud ARR change in Q1 2025?

Cloud ARR increased to $80 million, marking a 19% growth year-over-year.

What were the earnings per share reported for Q1 2025?

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.27, up from $0.16 in Q1 2024; GAAP diluted EPS was $0.10, compared to $(0.03) in Q1 2024.

How much cash flow from operations did Radware generate?

Radware generated $22.4 million in cash flow from operations in Q1 2025.

When is the conference call to discuss Radware's Q1 results?

The conference call will take place on May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Radware Ltd.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(U.S. Dollars in thousands)







March 31,


December 31,



2025


2024


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Assets








Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
114,239

98,714

Marketable securities
55,118

72,994

Short-term bank deposits
122,361

104,073

Trade receivables, net
25,036

16,823

Other receivables and prepaid expenses
9,627

14,242

Inventories
13,511

14,030


339,892

320,876






Long-term investments



Marketable securities
31,229

29,523

Long-term bank deposits
124,968

114,354

Other assets
2,203

2,171


158,400

146,048









Property and equipment, net
14,584

15,632

Intangible assets, net
10,758

11,750

Other long-term assets
36,492

37,906

Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,560

18,456

Goodwill
68,008

68,008

Total assets
645,694

618,676






Liabilities and equity








Current liabilities



Trade payables
3,646

5,581

Deferred revenues
119,329

106,303

Operating lease liabilities
4,642

4,750

Other payables and accrued expenses
55,678

51,836


183,295

168,470






Long-term liabilities



Deferred revenues
69,505

64,708

Operating lease liabilities
12,497

13,519

Other long-term liabilities
14,319

14,904


96,321

93,131






Equity




Radware Ltd. equity



Share capital
756

754

Additional paid-in capital
560,833

555,154

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(140)

1,103

Treasury stock, at cost
(366,588)

(366,588)

Retained earnings
130,194

125,850


Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity
325,055

316,273





Non–controlling interest
41,023

40,802






Total equity
366,078

357,075





Total liabilities and equity
645,694

618,676
























































































































































































































Radware Ltd.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)


(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)









For the three months ended




March 31,




2025




2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)






Revenues

72,079

65,085

Cost of revenues

13,990

12,812

Gross profit

58,089

52,273






Operating expenses, net:




Research and development, net

18,776

18,896

Selling and marketing

31,281

29,701

General and administrative

6,463

7,339

Total operating expenses, net

56,520

55,936






Operating income (loss)

1,569

(3,663)

Financial income, net

4,875

3,608

Income (loss) before taxes on income

6,444

(55)

Taxes on income

2,100

1,167

Net income (loss)

4,344

(1,222)






Basic net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders

0.10

(0.03)






Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share

42,663,787

41,750,203






Diluted net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders

0.10

(0.03)






Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share

44,192,474

41,750,203































































































































































































































































































































































































































Radware Ltd.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information


(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

















For the three months ended





March 31,





2025




2024




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

GAAP gross profit
58,089

52,273

Share-based compensation
120

79

Amortization of intangible assets
992

992

Non-GAAP gross profit
59,201

53,344





GAAP research and development, net
18,776

18,896

Share-based compensation
1,223

1,722

Non-GAAP Research and development, net
17,553

17,174





GAAP selling and marketing
31,281

29,701

Share-based compensation
3,076

2,551

Non-GAAP selling and marketing
28,205

27,150





GAAP general and administrative
6,463

7,339

Share-based compensation
1,479

2,395

Acquisition costs
153

220

Non-GAAP general and administrative
4,831

4,724





GAAP total operating expenses, net
56,520

55,936

Share-based compensation
5,778

6,668

Acquisition costs
153

220

Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net
50,589

49,048





GAAP operating income (loss)
1,569

(3,663)

Share-based compensation
5,898

6,747

Amortization of intangible assets
992

992

Acquisition costs
153

220

Non-GAAP operating income
8,612

4,296





GAAP financial income, net
4,875

3,608

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
492

153

Non-GAAP financial income, net
5,367

3,761





GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income
6,444

(55)

Share-based compensation
5,898

6,747

Amortization of intangible assets
992

992

Acquisition costs
153

220

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
492

153

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
13,979

8,057





GAAP taxes on income
2,100

1,167

Tax related adjustments
62

62

Non-GAAP taxes on income
2,162

1,229





GAAP net income (loss)
4,344

(1,222)

Share-based compensation
5,898

6,747

Amortization of intangible assets
992

992

Acquisition costs
153

220

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
492

153

Tax related adjustments
(62)

(62)

Non-GAAP net income
11,817

6,828





GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
0.10

(0.03)

Share-based compensation
0.14

0.16

Amortization of intangible assets
0.02

0.02

Acquisition costs
0.00

0.01

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
0.01

0.00

Tax related adjustments
(0.00)

(0.00)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
0.27

0.16









Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
44,192,474

42,875,058












































































































































































































































































































Radware Ltd.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow


(U.S. Dollars in thousands)









For the three months ended




March 31,




2025




2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Cash flow from operating activities:









Net income (loss)

4,344

(1,222)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

3,152

2,943

Share-based compensation

5,898

6,747

Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net

(161)

(73)

Decrease in accrued interest on bank deposits

(1,790)

(9)

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

61

(58)

Increase in trade receivables, net

(8,213)

(219)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

(186)

605

Decrease in inventories

519

1,004

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(1,935)

1,406

Increase in deferred revenues

17,823

8,894

Increase in other payables and accrued expenses

3,164

1,483

Operating lease liabilities, net

(234)

(379)

Net cash provided by operating activities

22,442

21,122







Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment

(1,112)

(1,774)

Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net

109

(25)

Investment in bank deposits, net

(27,112)

(17,898)

Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net

16,194

3,502

Proceeds from other deposits

5,000

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,921)

(16,195)







Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from exercise of share options

4

-

Repurchase of shares

-

(839)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

4

(839)






Increase in cash and cash equivalents

15,525

4,088

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

98,714

70,538

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

114,239

74,626



















































































































































Radware Ltd.


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)


(U.S Dollars in thousands)

















For the three months ended





March 31,





2025




2024




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


GAAP net income (loss)
4,344

(1,222)

Exclude: Financial income, net
(4,875)

(3,608)

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense
3,152

2,943

Exclude: Taxes on income
2,100

1,167


EBITDA

4,721




(720


)





Share-based compensation
5,898

6,747

Acquisition costs
153

220


Adjusted EBITDA

10,772




6,247











For the three months ended



March 31,



2025




2024





Amortization of intangible assets
992

992

Depreciation
2,160

1,951



3,152


2,943





