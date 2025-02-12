News & Insights

Radware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Highlighting 12% Revenue Growth and Improved Earnings Per Share

February 12, 2025 — 06:11 am EST

Radware reports Q4 2024 revenue of $73 million, up 12% year-over-year, with improved earnings per share.

Radware reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with fourth-quarter revenue at $73 million, marking a 12% increase year-over-year, and a full year revenue of $275 million, up 5%. The company achieved a notable improvement in earnings, posting a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27 compared to $0.13 in Q4 2023, and a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.06 compared to a loss of $(0.14) in the same quarter last year. For the full year, non-GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.87 from $0.43 in 2023. Cash flow from operations was significantly positive at $71.6 million for the year, a turnaround from a loss of $(3.5) million the previous year. Radware's cloud ARR grew by 19% to $77.3 million, reflecting robust demand particularly in the Americas, where revenue for Q4 increased by 33%. Looking forward, the company plans to enhance its investment in cloud security and expand its AI-enabled security capabilities.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue of $73 million in Q4 2024 represents a 12% increase year-over-year, indicating strong growth performance.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS for Q4 2024 increased to $0.27, more than doubling from $0.13 in the previous year, demonstrating improved profitability.
  • Cash flow from operations significantly improved, reaching $71.6 million for the full year compared to a negative $3.5 million the previous year, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.
  • Cloud ARR increased by 19% year-over-year, highlighting the success and demand for Radware’s cloud services in the market.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region declined by 6% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, and declined by 2% for the full year 2024, indicating potential market challenges in this key region.
  • The company's GAAP net income, although improved from losses in the previous year, remains relatively modest at $2.5 million for Q4 2024, which may raise concerns about the sustainability of profitability moving forward.
  • The statement highlights various ongoing global risks, including geopolitical tensions and economic instability, which could adversely impact future financial performance and operational stability.

FAQ

What were Radware's Q4 2024 revenue figures?

Radware reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $73 million, representing a 12% increase year-over-year.

How did Radware's earnings per share change in Q4 2024?

Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.27 in Q4 2024 from $0.13 in Q4 2023, and GAAP diluted EPS improved to $0.06.

What is Radware's annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth rate?

Radware's cloud ARR grew by 19%, reaching $77.3 million year-over-year in 2024.

What financial improvements did Radware experience in 2024?

Radware achieved a full year revenue of $275 million, a 5% increase year-over-year, and positive cash flow from operations of $71.6 million.

When will Radware's Q4 2024 results be discussed in a conference call?

Radware's management will host a conference call on February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.


$RDWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $RDWR stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Radware Ltd.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(U.S. Dollars in thousands)








December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Assets










Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents
98,714

70,538

Marketable securities
72,994

86,372

Short-term bank deposits
104,073

173,678

Trade receivables, net
16,823

20,267

Other receivables and prepaid expenses
14,242

9,529

Inventories
14,030

15,544


320,876

375,928







Long-term investments




Marketable securities
29,523

33,131

Long-term bank deposits
114,354

-

Other assets
2,171

2,166


146,048

35,297











Property and equipment, net
15,632

18,221

Intangible assets, net
11,750

15,718

Other long-term assets
37,906

37,967

Operating lease right-of-use assets
18,456

20,777

Goodwill
68,008

68,008

Total assets
618,676

571,916







Liabilities and equity










Current liabilities




Trade payables
5,581

4,298

Deferred revenues
106,303

105,012

Operating lease liabilities
4,750

4,684

Other payables and accrued expenses
51,836

41,021


168,470

155,015







Long-term liabilities




Deferred revenues
64,708

60,499

Operating lease liabilities
13,519

16,020

Other long-term liabilities
14,904

17,108


93,131

93,627







Equity





Radware Ltd. equity




Share capital
754

742

Additional paid-in capital
555,154

529,209

Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,103

77

Treasury stock, at cost
(366,588)

(365,749)

Retained earnings
125,850

119,812


Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity
316,273

284,091






Non–controlling interest
40,802

39,183







Total equity
357,075

323,274






Total liabilities and equity
618,676

571,916













































































































































































































































































































































































































Radware Ltd.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)


(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













For the three months ended


For the twelve months ended




December 31,


December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)










Revenues

73,031

65,032


274,880


261,292

Cost of revenues

13,992

12,824


53,252


51,710

Gross profit

59,039

52,208


221,628


209,582










Operating expenses, net:








Research and development, net

18,472

19,712


74,723


82,617

Selling and marketing

32,505

31,869


122,450


126,237

General and administrative

7,071

8,030


28,342


32,408

Total operating expenses, net

58,048

59,611


225,515


241,262










Operating income (loss)

991

(7,403)


(3,887)


(31,680)

Financial income, net

3,570

3,239


16,552


13,927

Income (loss) before taxes on income

4,561

(4,164)


12,665


(17,753)

Taxes on income

2,109

1,686


6,627


3,837

Net income (loss)

2,452

(5,850)


6,038


(21,590)










Basic net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders

0.06

(0.14)


0.14


(0.50)










Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share

42,238,469

41,806,042


41,982,851


42,871,770










Diluted net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders

0.06

(0.14)


0.14


(0.50)










Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share

43,725,803

41,806,042


43,362,906


42,871,770
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Radware Ltd.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information



(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)














For the three months ended


For the twelve months ended




December 31,


December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

GAAP gross profit
59,039

52,208

221,628

209,582


Share-based compensation
126

112

366

515


Amortization of intangible assets
992

992

3,968

3,968

Non-GAAP gross profit
60,157

53,312

225,962

214,065











GAAP research and development, net
18,472

19,712

74,723

82,617


Share-based compensation
1,434

2,305

6,113

8,505

Non-GAAP Research and development, net
17,038

17,407

68,610

74,112











GAAP selling and marketing
32,505

31,869

122,450

126,237


Share-based compensation
3,173

3,489

10,881

12,554


Restructuring costs
-

578

-

1,851

Non-GAAP selling and marketing
29,332

27,802

111,569

111,832











GAAP general and administrative
7,071

8,030

28,342

32,408


Share-based compensation
2,187

2,965

8,667

12,448


Acquisition costs
130

359

701

1,128

Non-GAAP general and administrative
4,754

4,706

18,974

18,832











GAAP total operating expenses, net
58,048

59,611

225,515

241,262


Share-based compensation
6,794

8,759

25,661

33,507


Acquisition costs
130

359

701

1,128


Restructuring costs
-

578

-

1,851

Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net
51,124

49,915

199,153

204,776











GAAP operating income (loss)
991

(7,403)

(3,887)

(31,680)


Share-based compensation
6,920

8,871

26,027

34,022


Amortization of intangible assets
992

992

3,968

3,968


Acquisition costs
130

359

701

1,128


Restructuring costs
-

578

-

1,851

Non-GAAP operating income
9,033

3,397

26,809

9,289











GAAP financial income, net
3,570

3,239

16,552

13,927


Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
1,463

563

1,232

(207)

Non-GAAP financial income, net
5,033

3,802

17,784

13,720











GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income
4,561

(4,164)

12,665

(17,753)


Share-based compensation
6,920

8,871

26,027

34,022


Amortization of intangible assets
992

992

3,968

3,968


Acquisition costs
130

359

701

1,128


Restructuring costs
-

578

-

1,851


Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
1,463

563

1,232

(207)

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
14,066

7,199

44,593

23,009











GAAP taxes on income
2,109

1,686

6,627

3,837


Tax related adjustments
61

61

246

246

Non-GAAP taxes on income
2,170

1,747

6,873

4,083











GAAP net income (loss)
2,452

(5,850)

6,038

(21,590)


Share-based compensation
6,920

8,871

26,027

34,022


Amortization of intangible assets
992

992

3,968

3,968


Acquisition costs
130

359

701

1,128


Restructuring costs
-

578

-

1,851


Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
1,463

563

1,232

(207)


Tax related adjustments
(61)

(61)

(246)

(246)

Non-GAAP net income
11,896

5,452

37,720

18,926











GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
0.06

(0.14)

0.14

(0.50)


Share-based compensation
0.16

0.21

0.60

0.78


Amortization of intangible assets
0.02

0.02

0.09

0.09


Acquisition costs
0.00

0.01

0.02

0.03


Restructuring costs
0.00

0.02

0.00

0.04


Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
0.03

0.01

0.03

0.00


Tax related adjustments
(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
0.27

0.13

0.87

0.43





















Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
43,725,803

42,462,751

43,362,906

43,655,555















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Radware Ltd.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow


(U.S. Dollars in thousands)













For the three months ended


For the twelve months ended




December 31,


December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Cash flow from operating activities:

















Net income (loss)

2,452

(5,850)

6,038

(21,590)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

2,918

3,028

11,836

12,244

Share-based compensation

6,920

8,871

26,027

34,022

Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net

(190)

638

(417)

1,754

Loss (income) related to securities, net

-

(1)

-

243

Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits

(1,279)

549

3,366

(3,265)

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(151)

207

(45)

(299)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

3,140

(7,895)

3,444

(2,515)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

(1,252)

2,236

(97)

(305)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(487)

(2,550)

1,514

(4,116)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(970)

(1,771)

1,283

(2,166)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(4,829)

(3,856)

5,500

(14,951)

Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses

6,222

9,383

13,274

(1,415)

Operating lease liabilities, net

255

(336)

(114)

(1,141)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

12,749

2,653

71,609

(3,500)











Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of property and equipment

(1,059)

(936)

(5,279)

(5,429)

Proceeds from other long-term assets, net

41

(11)

81

66

Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net

(46,682)

29,686

(48,115)

81,031

Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net

23,249

16,764

18,793

17,111

Investment in other deposits

(5,000)

-

(5,000)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(29,451)

45,503

(39,520)

92,779











Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

63

3

371

Repurchase of shares

-

(10,103)

(839)

(63,234)

Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition

-

-

(3,077)

(2,063)

Net cash used in financing activities

-

(10,040)

(3,913)

(64,926)










Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(16,702)

38,116

28,176

24,353

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

115,416

32,422

70,538

46,185

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

98,714

70,538

98,714

70,538





















































































































































































































































































Radware Ltd.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)



(U.S Dollars in thousands)













For the three months ended


For the twelve months ended




December 31,


December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


GAAP net income (loss)
2,452

(5,850)

6,038

(21,590)


Exclude: Financial income, net
(3,570)

(3,239)

(16,552)

(13,927)


Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense
2,918

3,028

11,836

12,244


Exclude: Taxes on income
2,109

1,686

6,627

3,837


EBITDA

3,909


(4,375


)


7,949


(19,436


)











Share-based compensation
6,920

8,871

26,027

34,022


Restructuring costs
-

578

-

1,851


Acquisition costs
130

359

701

1,128


Adjusted EBITDA

10,959


5,433


34,677


17,565






















For the three months ended


For the twelve months ended




December 31,


December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023


Amortization of intangible assets
992

992

3,968

3,968


Depreciation
1,926

2,036

7,868

8,276




2,918


3,028


11,836


12,244














