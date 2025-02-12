Radware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Highlighting 12% Revenue Growth and Improved Earnings Per Share

Radware reports Q4 2024 revenue of $73 million, up 12% year-over-year, with improved earnings per share.

Quiver AI Summary

Radware reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with fourth-quarter revenue at $73 million, marking a 12% increase year-over-year, and a full year revenue of $275 million, up 5%. The company achieved a notable improvement in earnings, posting a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27 compared to $0.13 in Q4 2023, and a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.06 compared to a loss of $(0.14) in the same quarter last year. For the full year, non-GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.87 from $0.43 in 2023. Cash flow from operations was significantly positive at $71.6 million for the year, a turnaround from a loss of $(3.5) million the previous year. Radware's cloud ARR grew by 19% to $77.3 million, reflecting robust demand particularly in the Americas, where revenue for Q4 increased by 33%. Looking forward, the company plans to enhance its investment in cloud security and expand its AI-enabled security capabilities.

Potential Positives

Revenue of $73 million in Q4 2024 represents a 12% increase year-over-year, indicating strong growth performance.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS for Q4 2024 increased to $0.27, more than doubling from $0.13 in the previous year, demonstrating improved profitability.

Cash flow from operations significantly improved, reaching $71.6 million for the full year compared to a negative $3.5 million the previous year, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.

Cloud ARR increased by 19% year-over-year, highlighting the success and demand for Radware’s cloud services in the market.

Potential Negatives

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region declined by 6% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, and declined by 2% for the full year 2024, indicating potential market challenges in this key region.

The company's GAAP net income, although improved from losses in the previous year, remains relatively modest at $2.5 million for Q4 2024, which may raise concerns about the sustainability of profitability moving forward.

The statement highlights various ongoing global risks, including geopolitical tensions and economic instability, which could adversely impact future financial performance and operational stability.

FAQ

What were Radware's Q4 2024 revenue figures?

Radware reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $73 million, representing a 12% increase year-over-year.

How did Radware's earnings per share change in Q4 2024?

Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.27 in Q4 2024 from $0.13 in Q4 2023, and GAAP diluted EPS improved to $0.06.

What is Radware's annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth rate?

Radware's cloud ARR grew by 19%, reaching $77.3 million year-over-year in 2024.

What financial improvements did Radware experience in 2024?

Radware achieved a full year revenue of $275 million, a 5% increase year-over-year, and positive cash flow from operations of $71.6 million.

When will Radware's Q4 2024 results be discussed in a conference call?

Radware's management will host a conference call on February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

$RDWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $RDWR stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Radware





®



(NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.





“We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2024, growing revenue 12% year-over-year and more than doubling non-GAAP EPS to $0.27 in the fourth quarter. Our full year results were driven by accelerated cloud ARR growth of 19%, the success of our DefensePro X DDoS protection refresh, and strong performance from our OEM partnerships,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “Looking ahead, we plan to increase investment in and accelerate our cloud security growth by further expanding our market leading AI enabled security capabilities, opening new cloud security service centers and expanding our cloud channels. We are confident in our strategy, excited about the opportunities ahead, and believe in our ability to deliver long-term success.”









Financial









Highlights









for the









Fourth









Q









uarter









and Full Year









2024









Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 totaled $73.0 million and $274.9 million, respectively:







Revenue in the Americas region was $32.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 33% from $24.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2024 was $117.7 million, an increase of 14% from $103.4 million in the full year of 2023.



Revenue in the Americas region was $32.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 33% from $24.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2024 was $117.7 million, an increase of 14% from $103.4 million in the full year of 2023.



Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $23.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6% from $24.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region for the full year of 2024 was $94.1 million, a decrease of 2% from $96.5 million in the full year of 2023.



Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $23.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6% from $24.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region for the full year of 2024 was $94.1 million, a decrease of 2% from $96.5 million in the full year of 2023.



Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 8% from $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region for the full year of 2024 was $63.1 million, an increase of 3% from $61.4 million in the full year of 2023.











GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP net income for the full year of 2024 was $6.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $21.6 million, or $(0.50) per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.





Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2024 was $37.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $18.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $419.7 million. Cash flow from operations was $12.7 million and $71.6 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively.





Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.









Conference Call









Radware management will host a call today, February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and first quarter 2025 outlook. To participate on the call, please use the following numbers:





U.S. participants call toll free: 1-877-704-4453





International participants call: 1-201-389-0920





A replay will be available for seven days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number 1-844-512-2921 (US toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671. Access ID 13750817.





The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at:



http://www.radware.com/IR/



. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information









and Key Performance Indicators











In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense,





selling





and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income,





net,





income before taxes on income,





taxes on income,





net income and





diluted





earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude





, as applicable,





stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs,





acquisition costs,





restructuring costs,





exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financ





ial





income





, net,





and tax





-





related





adjustment





s





. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present





,





and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial





measure





is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.









Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses





,





and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal





rates and





does not include revenue





reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a





key performance indicator





of the value of the recurring components of our business





.









Safe Harbor Statement













This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the tensions between China and Taiwan; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors, or by a critical system failure; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our net losses in the past two years and possibility we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cyber security and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by





fourth





parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and





fourth





-party licenses; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at







www.radware.com







.









About Radware









Radware





®



(NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the



Radware



website.





©2025 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see:



https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/



. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.





Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.





The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.







CONTACTS









Investor Relations:







Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211,



ir@radware.com









Media Contact:







Gerri Dyrek,



gerri.dyrek@radware.com













Radware Ltd.

















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















(U.S. Dollars in thousands)













































December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023



















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)















Assets





















































Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents





98,714









70,538













Marketable securities





72,994









86,372













Short-term bank deposits





104,073









173,678













Trade receivables, net





16,823









20,267













Other receivables and prepaid expenses





14,242









9,529













Inventories





14,030









15,544

















320,876









375,928







































Long-term investments



























Marketable securities





29,523









33,131













Long-term bank deposits





114,354









-













Other assets





2,171









2,166

















146,048









35,297





























































Property and equipment, net





15,632









18,221













Intangible assets, net





11,750









15,718













Other long-term assets





37,906









37,967













Operating lease right-of-use assets





18,456









20,777













Goodwill





68,008









68,008













Total assets





618,676









571,916







































Liabilities and equity





















































Current liabilities



























Trade payables





5,581









4,298













Deferred revenues





106,303









105,012













Operating lease liabilities





4,750









4,684













Other payables and accrued expenses





51,836









41,021

















168,470









155,015







































Long-term liabilities



























Deferred revenues





64,708









60,499













Operating lease liabilities





13,519









16,020













Other long-term liabilities





14,904









17,108

















93,131









93,627







































Equity





























Radware Ltd. equity



























Share capital





754









742













Additional paid-in capital





555,154









529,209













Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,103









77













Treasury stock, at cost





(366,588)









(365,749)













Retained earnings





125,850









119,812















Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity







316,273









284,091





































Non–controlling interest





40,802









39,183







































Total equity







357,075









323,274





































Total liabilities and equity





618,676









571,916























































Radware Ltd.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)













(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





























































For the three months ended













For the twelve months ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023



















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

















































Revenues









73,031









65,032













274,880













261,292













Cost of revenues









13,992









12,824













53,252













51,710













Gross profit









59,039









52,208













221,628













209,582





















































Operating expenses, net:









































Research and development, net









18,472









19,712













74,723













82,617













Selling and marketing









32,505









31,869













122,450













126,237













General and administrative









7,071









8,030













28,342













32,408













Total operating expenses, net









58,048









59,611













225,515













241,262





















































Operating income (loss)









991









(7,403)













(3,887)













(31,680)













Financial income, net









3,570









3,239













16,552













13,927













Income (loss) before taxes on income









4,561









(4,164)













12,665













(17,753)













Taxes on income









2,109









1,686













6,627













3,837













Net income (loss)









2,452









(5,850)













6,038













(21,590)





















































Basic net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders









0.06









(0.14)













0.14













(0.50)





















































Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share









42,238,469









41,806,042













41,982,851













42,871,770





















































Diluted net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders









0.06









(0.14)













0.14













(0.50)





















































Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share









43,725,803









41,806,042













43,362,906













42,871,770























































































Radware Ltd.

















Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

















(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

































































For the three months ended













For the twelve months ended

























December 31,













December 31,

























2024













2023













2024













2023























(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)













GAAP gross profit





59,039









52,208









221,628









209,582

















Share-based compensation





126









112









366









515

















Amortization of intangible assets





992









992









3,968









3,968













Non-GAAP gross profit





60,157









53,312









225,962









214,065

























































GAAP research and development, net





18,472









19,712









74,723









82,617

















Share-based compensation





1,434









2,305









6,113









8,505













Non-GAAP Research and development, net





17,038









17,407









68,610









74,112

























































GAAP selling and marketing





32,505









31,869









122,450









126,237

















Share-based compensation





3,173









3,489









10,881









12,554

















Restructuring costs





-









578









-









1,851













Non-GAAP selling and marketing





29,332









27,802









111,569









111,832

























































GAAP general and administrative





7,071









8,030









28,342









32,408

















Share-based compensation





2,187









2,965









8,667









12,448

















Acquisition costs





130









359









701









1,128













Non-GAAP general and administrative





4,754









4,706









18,974









18,832

























































GAAP total operating expenses, net





58,048









59,611









225,515









241,262

















Share-based compensation





6,794









8,759









25,661









33,507

















Acquisition costs





130









359









701









1,128

















Restructuring costs





-









578









-









1,851













Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net





51,124









49,915









199,153









204,776

























































GAAP operating income (loss)





991









(7,403)









(3,887)









(31,680)

















Share-based compensation





6,920









8,871









26,027









34,022

















Amortization of intangible assets





992









992









3,968









3,968

















Acquisition costs





130









359









701









1,128

















Restructuring costs





-









578









-









1,851













Non-GAAP operating income





9,033









3,397









26,809









9,289

























































GAAP financial income, net





3,570









3,239









16,552









13,927

















Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net





1,463









563









1,232









(207)













Non-GAAP financial income, net





5,033









3,802









17,784









13,720

























































GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income





4,561









(4,164)









12,665









(17,753)

















Share-based compensation





6,920









8,871









26,027









34,022

















Amortization of intangible assets





992









992









3,968









3,968

















Acquisition costs





130









359









701









1,128

















Restructuring costs





-









578









-









1,851

















Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net





1,463









563









1,232









(207)













Non-GAAP income before taxes on income





14,066









7,199









44,593









23,009

























































GAAP taxes on income





2,109









1,686









6,627









3,837

















Tax related adjustments





61









61









246









246













Non-GAAP taxes on income





2,170









1,747









6,873









4,083

























































GAAP net income (loss)





2,452









(5,850)









6,038









(21,590)

















Share-based compensation





6,920









8,871









26,027









34,022

















Amortization of intangible assets





992









992









3,968









3,968

















Acquisition costs





130









359









701









1,128

















Restructuring costs





-









578









-









1,851

















Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net





1,463









563









1,232









(207)

















Tax related adjustments





(61)









(61)









(246)









(246)













Non-GAAP net income





11,896









5,452









37,720









18,926

























































GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share





0.06









(0.14)









0.14









(0.50)

















Share-based compensation





0.16









0.21









0.60









0.78

















Amortization of intangible assets





0.02









0.02









0.09









0.09

















Acquisition costs





0.00









0.01









0.02









0.03

















Restructuring costs





0.00









0.02









0.00









0.04

















Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net





0.03









0.01









0.03









0.00

















Tax related adjustments





(0.00)









(0.00)









(0.01)









(0.01)













Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share





0.27









0.13









0.87









0.43





































































































Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share





43,725,803









42,462,751









43,362,906









43,655,555































Radware Ltd.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow













(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





























































For the three months ended













For the twelve months ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023



















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)











Cash flow from operating activities:



















































































Net income (loss)









2,452









(5,850)









6,038









(21,590)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization









2,918









3,028









11,836









12,244









Share-based compensation









6,920









8,871









26,027









34,022









Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net









(190)









638









(417)









1,754









Loss (income) related to securities, net









-









(1)









-









243









Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits









(1,279)









549









3,366









(3,265)









Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net









(151)









207









(45)









(299)









Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net









3,140









(7,895)









3,444









(2,515)









Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets









(1,252)









2,236









(97)









(305)









Decrease (increase) in inventories









(487)









(2,550)









1,514









(4,116)









Increase (decrease) in trade payables









(970)









(1,771)









1,283









(2,166)









Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues









(4,829)









(3,856)









5,500









(14,951)









Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses









6,222









9,383









13,274









(1,415)









Operating lease liabilities, net









255









(336)









(114)









(1,141)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









12,749









2,653









71,609









(3,500)



















































Cash flows from investing activities:



















































































Purchase of property and equipment









(1,059)









(936)









(5,279)









(5,429)









Proceeds from other long-term assets, net









41









(11)









81









66









Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net









(46,682)









29,686









(48,115)









81,031









Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net









23,249









16,764









18,793









17,111









Investment in other deposits









(5,000)









-









(5,000)









-









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









(29,451)









45,503









(39,520)









92,779



















































Cash flows from financing activities:



















































































Proceeds from exercise of share options









-









63









3









371









Repurchase of shares









-









(10,103)









(839)









(63,234)









Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition









-









-









(3,077)









(2,063)









Net cash used in financing activities









-









(10,040)









(3,913)









(64,926)

















































Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(16,702)









38,116









28,176









24,353









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period









115,416









32,422









70,538









46,185









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period









98,714









70,538









98,714









70,538







































































Radware Ltd.

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

















(U.S Dollars in thousands)





























































For the three months ended













For the twelve months ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023



















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)











GAAP net income (loss)







2,452









(5,850)









6,038









(21,590)













Exclude: Financial income, net





(3,570)









(3,239)









(16,552)









(13,927)













Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense





2,918









3,028









11,836









12,244













Exclude: Taxes on income





2,109









1,686









6,627









3,837











EBITDA









3,909













(4,375





)













7,949













(19,436





)























































Share-based compensation





6,920









8,871









26,027









34,022













Restructuring costs





-









578









-









1,851













Acquisition costs





130









359









701









1,128











Adjusted EBITDA









10,959













5,433













34,677













17,565





































































































For the three months ended













For the twelve months ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023















Amortization of intangible assets





992









992









3,968









3,968













Depreciation





1,926









2,036









7,868









8,276



















2,918













3,028













11,836













12,244

















































