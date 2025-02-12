Radware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Highlighting 12% Revenue Growth and Improved Earnings Per Share

Radware reports Q4 2024 revenue of $73 million, up 12% year-over-year, with improved earnings per share.
Quiver AI Summary
Radware reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with fourth-quarter revenue at $73 million, marking a 12% increase year-over-year, and a full year revenue of $275 million, up 5%. The company achieved a notable improvement in earnings, posting a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27 compared to $0.13 in Q4 2023, and a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.06 compared to a loss of $(0.14) in the same quarter last year. For the full year, non-GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.87 from $0.43 in 2023. Cash flow from operations was significantly positive at $71.6 million for the year, a turnaround from a loss of $(3.5) million the previous year. Radware's cloud ARR grew by 19% to $77.3 million, reflecting robust demand particularly in the Americas, where revenue for Q4 increased by 33%. Looking forward, the company plans to enhance its investment in cloud security and expand its AI-enabled security capabilities.
Potential Positives
- Revenue of $73 million in Q4 2024 represents a 12% increase year-over-year, indicating strong growth performance.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS for Q4 2024 increased to $0.27, more than doubling from $0.13 in the previous year, demonstrating improved profitability.
- Cash flow from operations significantly improved, reaching $71.6 million for the full year compared to a negative $3.5 million the previous year, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.
- Cloud ARR increased by 19% year-over-year, highlighting the success and demand for Radware’s cloud services in the market.
Potential Negatives
- Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region declined by 6% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, and declined by 2% for the full year 2024, indicating potential market challenges in this key region.
- The company's GAAP net income, although improved from losses in the previous year, remains relatively modest at $2.5 million for Q4 2024, which may raise concerns about the sustainability of profitability moving forward.
- The statement highlights various ongoing global risks, including geopolitical tensions and economic instability, which could adversely impact future financial performance and operational stability.
FAQ
What were Radware's Q4 2024 revenue figures?
Radware reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $73 million, representing a 12% increase year-over-year.
How did Radware's earnings per share change in Q4 2024?
Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.27 in Q4 2024 from $0.13 in Q4 2023, and GAAP diluted EPS improved to $0.06.
What is Radware's annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth rate?
Radware's cloud ARR grew by 19%, reaching $77.3 million year-over-year in 2024.
What financial improvements did Radware experience in 2024?
Radware achieved a full year revenue of $275 million, a 5% increase year-over-year, and positive cash flow from operations of $71.6 million.
When will Radware's Q4 2024 results be discussed in a conference call?
Radware's management will host a conference call on February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the results.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$RDWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $RDWR stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 311,969 shares (+317.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,950,669
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 264,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,897,516
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 262,652 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,851,886
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 249,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,564,875
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 166,624 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,712,382
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 159,791 shares (+599.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,560,143
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 157,632 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,512,040
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Fourth
Quarter
2024
Financial
Results and Highlights
Revenue
of $
73
million
,
a
n in
crease of
1
2
% year
-
over
-
year
Non-GAAP
dilute
d
EPS of $0.
27
vs.
$0
.
13
in Q
4
2023
;
GAAP
diluted
EPS
of
$
0.
0
6
vs.
$
(
0.
14
) in Q
4
2023
Full Year 2024
Financial Results and Highlights
Revenue of
$
275
million
, an
increase of
5
% year-over-year
Cloud ARR of $
77.3
million, an increase of 1
9
% year-over-year
Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $
0.87
vs.
$0.
43
in
2023
; GAAP diluted EPS of
$
0.
14
vs. $(0.
50
) in 2023
C
ash flow from operations of $
71.
6
million
compared to
$(3.5) million
last year
TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Radware
®
(NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.
“We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2024, growing revenue 12% year-over-year and more than doubling non-GAAP EPS to $0.27 in the fourth quarter. Our full year results were driven by accelerated cloud ARR growth of 19%, the success of our DefensePro X DDoS protection refresh, and strong performance from our OEM partnerships,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “Looking ahead, we plan to increase investment in and accelerate our cloud security growth by further expanding our market leading AI enabled security capabilities, opening new cloud security service centers and expanding our cloud channels. We are confident in our strategy, excited about the opportunities ahead, and believe in our ability to deliver long-term success.”
Financial
Highlights
for the
Fourth
Q
uarter
and Full Year
2024
Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 totaled $73.0 million and $274.9 million, respectively:
Revenue in the Americas region was $32.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 33% from $24.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2024 was $117.7 million, an increase of 14% from $103.4 million in the full year of 2023.
Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $23.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6% from $24.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region for the full year of 2024 was $94.1 million, a decrease of 2% from $96.5 million in the full year of 2023.
Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 8% from $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region for the full year of 2024 was $63.1 million, an increase of 3% from $61.4 million in the full year of 2023.
GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP net income for the full year of 2024 was $6.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $21.6 million, or $(0.50) per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2024 was $37.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $18.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $419.7 million. Cash flow from operations was $12.7 million and $71.6 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively.
Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.
Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and first quarter 2025 outlook. To participate on the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 1-877-704-4453
International participants call: 1-201-389-0920
A replay will be available for seven days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number 1-844-512-2921 (US toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671. Access ID 13750817.
The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at:
http://www.radware.com/IR/
. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense,
selling
and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income,
net,
income before taxes on income,
taxes on income,
net income and
diluted
earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude
, as applicable,
stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs,
acquisition costs,
restructuring costs,
exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financ
ial
income
, net,
and tax
-
related
adjustment
s
. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present
,
and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measure
is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.
Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses
,
and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal
rates and
does not include revenue
reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a
key performance indicator
of the value of the recurring components of our business
.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the tensions between China and Taiwan; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors, or by a critical system failure; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our net losses in the past two years and possibility we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cyber security and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by
fourth
parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and
fourth
-party licenses; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at
www.radware.com
.
About Radware
Radware
®
(NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the
Radware
website.
Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on:
Facebook
,
LinkedIn
,
Radware Blog
,
X
,
YouTube
, and Radware Mobile for
iOS
.
©2025 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see:
https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/
. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.
Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.
The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211,
ir@radware.com
Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek,
gerri.dyrek@radware.com
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
98,714
70,538
Marketable securities
72,994
86,372
Short-term bank deposits
104,073
173,678
Trade receivables, net
16,823
20,267
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
14,242
9,529
Inventories
14,030
15,544
320,876
375,928
Long-term investments
Marketable securities
29,523
33,131
Long-term bank deposits
114,354
-
Other assets
2,171
2,166
146,048
35,297
Property and equipment, net
15,632
18,221
Intangible assets, net
11,750
15,718
Other long-term assets
37,906
37,967
Operating lease right-of-use assets
18,456
20,777
Goodwill
68,008
68,008
Total assets
618,676
571,916
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Trade payables
5,581
4,298
Deferred revenues
106,303
105,012
Operating lease liabilities
4,750
4,684
Other payables and accrued expenses
51,836
41,021
168,470
155,015
Long-term liabilities
Deferred revenues
64,708
60,499
Operating lease liabilities
13,519
16,020
Other long-term liabilities
14,904
17,108
93,131
93,627
Equity
Radware Ltd. equity
Share capital
754
742
Additional paid-in capital
555,154
529,209
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,103
77
Treasury stock, at cost
(366,588)
(365,749)
Retained earnings
125,850
119,812
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity
316,273
284,091
Non–controlling interest
40,802
39,183
Total equity
357,075
323,274
Total liabilities and equity
618,676
571,916
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
73,031
65,032
274,880
261,292
Cost of revenues
13,992
12,824
53,252
51,710
Gross profit
59,039
52,208
221,628
209,582
Operating expenses, net:
Research and development, net
18,472
19,712
74,723
82,617
Selling and marketing
32,505
31,869
122,450
126,237
General and administrative
7,071
8,030
28,342
32,408
Total operating expenses, net
58,048
59,611
225,515
241,262
Operating income (loss)
991
(7,403)
(3,887)
(31,680)
Financial income, net
3,570
3,239
16,552
13,927
Income (loss) before taxes on income
4,561
(4,164)
12,665
(17,753)
Taxes on income
2,109
1,686
6,627
3,837
Net income (loss)
2,452
(5,850)
6,038
(21,590)
Basic net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders
0.06
(0.14)
0.14
(0.50)
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
42,238,469
41,806,042
41,982,851
42,871,770
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders
0.06
(0.14)
0.14
(0.50)
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
43,725,803
41,806,042
43,362,906
42,871,770
Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit
59,039
52,208
221,628
209,582
Share-based compensation
126
112
366
515
Amortization of intangible assets
992
992
3,968
3,968
Non-GAAP gross profit
60,157
53,312
225,962
214,065
GAAP research and development, net
18,472
19,712
74,723
82,617
Share-based compensation
1,434
2,305
6,113
8,505
Non-GAAP Research and development, net
17,038
17,407
68,610
74,112
GAAP selling and marketing
32,505
31,869
122,450
126,237
Share-based compensation
3,173
3,489
10,881
12,554
Restructuring costs
-
578
-
1,851
Non-GAAP selling and marketing
29,332
27,802
111,569
111,832
GAAP general and administrative
7,071
8,030
28,342
32,408
Share-based compensation
2,187
2,965
8,667
12,448
Acquisition costs
130
359
701
1,128
Non-GAAP general and administrative
4,754
4,706
18,974
18,832
GAAP total operating expenses, net
58,048
59,611
225,515
241,262
Share-based compensation
6,794
8,759
25,661
33,507
Acquisition costs
130
359
701
1,128
Restructuring costs
-
578
-
1,851
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net
51,124
49,915
199,153
204,776
GAAP operating income (loss)
991
(7,403)
(3,887)
(31,680)
Share-based compensation
6,920
8,871
26,027
34,022
Amortization of intangible assets
992
992
3,968
3,968
Acquisition costs
130
359
701
1,128
Restructuring costs
-
578
-
1,851
Non-GAAP operating income
9,033
3,397
26,809
9,289
GAAP financial income, net
3,570
3,239
16,552
13,927
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
1,463
563
1,232
(207)
Non-GAAP financial income, net
5,033
3,802
17,784
13,720
GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income
4,561
(4,164)
12,665
(17,753)
Share-based compensation
6,920
8,871
26,027
34,022
Amortization of intangible assets
992
992
3,968
3,968
Acquisition costs
130
359
701
1,128
Restructuring costs
-
578
-
1,851
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
1,463
563
1,232
(207)
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
14,066
7,199
44,593
23,009
GAAP taxes on income
2,109
1,686
6,627
3,837
Tax related adjustments
61
61
246
246
Non-GAAP taxes on income
2,170
1,747
6,873
4,083
GAAP net income (loss)
2,452
(5,850)
6,038
(21,590)
Share-based compensation
6,920
8,871
26,027
34,022
Amortization of intangible assets
992
992
3,968
3,968
Acquisition costs
130
359
701
1,128
Restructuring costs
-
578
-
1,851
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
1,463
563
1,232
(207)
Tax related adjustments
(61)
(61)
(246)
(246)
Non-GAAP net income
11,896
5,452
37,720
18,926
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
0.06
(0.14)
0.14
(0.50)
Share-based compensation
0.16
0.21
0.60
0.78
Amortization of intangible assets
0.02
0.02
0.09
0.09
Acquisition costs
0.00
0.01
0.02
0.03
Restructuring costs
0.00
0.02
0.00
0.04
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
0.03
0.01
0.03
0.00
Tax related adjustments
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
0.27
0.13
0.87
0.43
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
43,725,803
42,462,751
43,362,906
43,655,555
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
2,452
(5,850)
6,038
(21,590)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,918
3,028
11,836
12,244
Share-based compensation
6,920
8,871
26,027
34,022
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net
(190)
638
(417)
1,754
Loss (income) related to securities, net
-
(1)
-
243
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits
(1,279)
549
3,366
(3,265)
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
(151)
207
(45)
(299)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
3,140
(7,895)
3,444
(2,515)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
(1,252)
2,236
(97)
(305)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(487)
(2,550)
1,514
(4,116)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(970)
(1,771)
1,283
(2,166)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
(4,829)
(3,856)
5,500
(14,951)
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses
6,222
9,383
13,274
(1,415)
Operating lease liabilities, net
255
(336)
(114)
(1,141)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
12,749
2,653
71,609
(3,500)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,059)
(936)
(5,279)
(5,429)
Proceeds from other long-term assets, net
41
(11)
81
66
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net
(46,682)
29,686
(48,115)
81,031
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net
23,249
16,764
18,793
17,111
Investment in other deposits
(5,000)
-
(5,000)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(29,451)
45,503
(39,520)
92,779
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
63
3
371
Repurchase of shares
-
(10,103)
(839)
(63,234)
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition
-
-
(3,077)
(2,063)
Net cash used in financing activities
-
(10,040)
(3,913)
(64,926)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(16,702)
38,116
28,176
24,353
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
115,416
32,422
70,538
46,185
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
98,714
70,538
98,714
70,538
Radware Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(U.S Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss)
2,452
(5,850)
6,038
(21,590)
Exclude: Financial income, net
(3,570)
(3,239)
(16,552)
(13,927)
Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense
2,918
3,028
11,836
12,244
Exclude: Taxes on income
2,109
1,686
6,627
3,837
EBITDA
3,909
(4,375
)
7,949
(19,436
)
Share-based compensation
6,920
8,871
26,027
34,022
Restructuring costs
-
578
-
1,851
Acquisition costs
130
359
701
1,128
Adjusted EBITDA
10,959
5,433
34,677
17,565
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Amortization of intangible assets
992
992
3,968
3,968
Depreciation
1,926
2,036
7,868
8,276
2,918
3,028
11,836
12,244
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.