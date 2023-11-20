Radware (RDWR) to Equip North American Airport With Its Solutions

Radware RDWR and Wipro Limited WIT have teamed up to provide network and application security to protect the data centers for one of the busiest North American airports. RDWR will handle the security issues faced by the airport, whereas Wipro will provide support through innovative solutions tailored to meet the requirements of this digital transformation initiative.

Radware will use its Cloud Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection and Cloud Application Protection Services to address this initiative. Its Cloud Application Protection Services offer comprehensive protection against API breaches, bots, Zero-Day attacks, supply-chain attacks targeting user clients, app-level DDoS and breaches of the Web Application Firewall. Additionally, it enables the company's clients to scale their security across applications operating in all environments, including on-premise and various types of cloud environments.

To prevent cyber-attacks, such as DDoS attacks commonly employed by criminals to disrupt server traffic, Radware's client has chosen Cloud Web DDoS Protection. This protection guards against volumetric attacks by utilizing behavior-based detection and mitigation capabilities. The solution effectively mitigates Synchronized, Internet Control Message Protocol, User Datagram Protocol floods and DDoS Tsunami attacks.

Radware Ltd. Price and Consensus

Radware Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Radware Ltd. Quote

RDWR is benefiting from the surge in Layer 7 attacks that cripple organizations' DDoS defenses, overwhelming their traditional firewalls. Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection is built to precisely address these issues and has helped the company to stand out in its offerings.

However, the cybersecurity industry is proving to be highly competitive for Radware. Additionally, the company is facing challenges in its appliance business due to macroeconomic headwinds.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Radware carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Wipro has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of RDWR have declined 22.4%, while shares of WIT have gained 1.3% year to date.

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA and NetEase NTES, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.36 per share in the past seven days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 7 cents to $10.89 in the past seven days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 237.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to $1.73 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 42 cents to $6.96 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 16.63%. Shares of NTES have gained 60.6% year to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.