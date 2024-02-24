Radware (RDWR) Price Target Increased by 7.49% to 19.51

The average one-year price target for Radware (NasdaqGS:RDWR) has been revised to 19.51 / share. This is an increase of 7.49% from the prior estimate of 18.15 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.54 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.08% from the latest reported closing price of 17.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radware. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDWR is 0.15%, a decrease of 10.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 33,129K shares. The put/call ratio of RDWR is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 4,116K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,447K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing an increase of 47.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 72.78% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,361K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 56.30% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,116K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 65.01% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,655K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing an increase of 18.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 11.84% over the last quarter.

Radware Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radware ®, is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down.

