Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) delivers shareholders solid 17% CAGR over 5 years, surging 3.9% in the last week alone

It hasn't been the best quarter for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. In fact, the share price is 119% higher today. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Radware investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Radware moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Radware share price is up 32% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 39% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 10% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 85.45, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:RDWR Earnings Per Share Growth December 8th 2021

We know that Radware has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Radware provided a TSR of 18% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 17% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. Before forming an opinion on Radware you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

