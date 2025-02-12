RADWARE Earnings Results: $RDWR Reports Quarterly Earnings

RADWARE ($RDWR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $73,030,000, beating estimates of $72,816,525 by $213,475.
RADWARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of RADWARE stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 311,969 shares (+317.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,950,669
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 264,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,897,516
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 262,652 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,851,886
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 249,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,564,875
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 166,624 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,712,382
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 159,791 shares (+599.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,560,143
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 157,632 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,512,040
