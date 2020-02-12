Radware Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RDWR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Radware Ltd (Symbol: RDWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.57, changing hands as low as $23.63 per share. Radware Ltd shares are currently trading down about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDWR's low point in its 52 week range is $22 per share, with $26.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.85.

