News & Insights

Stocks
GVP

Radoff reiterates call for GSE Systems board Chair Gardner to make disclosures

October 22, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bradley L. Radoff, who collectively with his affiliates owns approximately 9.9% of the outstanding shares of GSE Systems (GVP), issued the below follow-up letter to the Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), Kathryn O’Connor Gardner, in response to the Company’s filing of an amended merger agreement with Pelican Energy Partners ..Mr. Radoff previously announced his opposition to the Company’s proposed take-private merger with Pelican and has repeatedly demanded the Board and Ms. Gardner release normal course forward-looking projections so shareholders can fairly evaluate the Pelican transaction.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GVP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GVP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.