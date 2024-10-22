Radoff reiterates call for GSE Systems board Chair Gardner to make disclosures

Bradley L. Radoff, who collectively with his affiliates owns approximately 9.9% of the outstanding shares of GSE Systems (GVP), issued the below follow-up letter to the Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), Kathryn O’Connor Gardner, in response to the Company’s filing of an amended merger agreement with Pelican Energy Partners ..Mr. Radoff previously announced his opposition to the Company’s proposed take-private merger with Pelican and has repeatedly demanded the Board and Ms. Gardner release normal course forward-looking projections so shareholders can fairly evaluate the Pelican transaction.

