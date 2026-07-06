BioTech

Radnostix Closes Lucerno Dynamics Asset Acquisition; Expands Device Portfolio

July 06, 2026 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Radnostix, Inc. (INIS), a radio-pharmaceutical company, announced the closing of its acquisition of the LARA System technology platform, ELLEXA Explorer software, and associated intellectual property (IP) from Lucerno Dynamics, LLC.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition enables Radnostix to leverage the acquired technology to develop new product offerings for radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine applications, particularly in drug delivery and real-time monitoring.

Shahe Bagerdjian, CEO of Radnostix, said the acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's medical device portfolio and support the development of solutions for Radioligand Therapy (RLT) administration clinics.

INIS closed Tuesday's trade at $0.07 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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