RadNet's (NASDAQ:RDNT) five-year earnings growth trails the 33% YoY shareholder returns

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) share price is up a whopping 322% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's even up 4.8% in the last week.

Since the stock has added US$69m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, RadNet became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:RDNT Earnings Per Share Growth December 20th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of RadNet's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that RadNet has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 59% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 33%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for RadNet you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

