RadNet Reports Q1 Revenues Of $576 Mln, Raises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - RadNet Inc. (RDNT), a diagnostic imaging company, on Sunday reported financial results for the first quarter and provided a revised 2026 update.

The company specializes in fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services with 235 imaging centers and develops digital health solutions.

Q1 2026:

The company recorded net revenues of $576.63 million in Q1 2026, considerably higher than the $471.40 million reported a year ago. This includes $29.10 million earned through digital health programs.

A net loss of $24.73 million, or $0.43 per share, was recorded in Q1 2026, while Q1 2025 showed a loss of $29.74 million, or $0.51 per share.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $63.26 million in the first quarter, compared to $46.40 million in the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounted to $455.34 million as of March 31, 2026.

2026 Outlook:

The company expects revenues to reach $2,355 million to $2,405 million, while in 2025 revenues amounted to $2,040 million. Initial guidance saw revenues at $2,325 million to $2,375 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $340 million to $353 million, while in the prior year, the adjusted EBITDA was $300.2 million. Initial guidance placed EBITDA at $336 million to $348 million.

Capital expenditure is projected at $165 million to $175 million.

The company stated plans for 70% of studies to be run by artificial intelligence (AI) by the end of the year.

RDNT closed Friday at $58.19, up 1.20%. In the overnight market, stocks are trading at $60.97, up 4.78%.

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