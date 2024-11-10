RadNet raises FY24 revenue to $1.71B-$1.76B, consensus $1.79B

Raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA to $262M-$270M. Raises FY24 capital expenditures to $145M-$155M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RDNT:
- RDNT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- RadNet participates in a conference call with Jefferies
- RadNet price target raised to $80 from $70 at Truist
- RadNet price target raised to $80 from $75 at Jefferies
- RadNet Names Kees Wesdorp as Digital Health Division CEO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.