RadNet Q4 Loss Narrows; Sees Strong Results In 2023

(RTTNews) - RadNet Inc. (RDNT) reported that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $934,000 or $0.02 per share from $3.82 million or $0.07 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.11 compared to $0.10 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter grew to $383.88 million from $333.15 million in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $347.27 million for the quarter.

The company anticipates strong results in 2023, demonstrating improvement in all financial and operating metrics. It projects revenue growth from imaging center operations of between 7% and 10% and Adjusted EBITDA growth from imaging center operations of between 5% and 10%.

