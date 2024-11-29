News & Insights

RadNet price target raised to $94 from $80 at Truist

November 29, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Truist raised the firm’s price target on RadNet (RDNT) to $94 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which is updating its estimates to reflect Q3 earnings, raised FY24 guidance and the recently announced AI collaboration with GE Healthcare (GEHC), notes that it is raising its FY24, FY25 and FY26 adjusted EBITDA estimates for RadNet to $280.4M, $308.0M and $336.0M, respectively.

