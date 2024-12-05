RadNet price target raised to $100 from $82 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut raised the firm’s price target on RadNet (RDNT) to $100 from $82 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Ongoing strength in broader healthcare utilization, along with a site of service shift from hospitals to freestanding centers, should drive sustained healthy volumes. Meanwhile, deployment of RadNet’s $750M of cash on its balance sheet toward M&A should boost growth and earnings power, the analyst tells investors.
