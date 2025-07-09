RadNet Partners with Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare, and ADOC Medical Group to Enhance AI-Powered Breast Cancer Detection Services in Southern California

RadNet partners with Southern California medical groups to implement AI-powered breast cancer detection, enhancing screening access and compliance.

RadNet, Inc. has announced a partnership with Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare, and ADOC Medical Group to enhance access to its AI-powered breast cancer detection program, EBCD, for eligible patients in Southern California. This initiative, which includes reimbursement agreements with major health insurance carriers, aims to improve compliance with annual cancer screening guidelines by proactively encouraging mammogram appointments. Dr. Howard Berger, CEO of RadNet, emphasized the importance of early detection in improving patient outcomes, as one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. This collaboration is expected to set a precedent for other payors to adopt similar programs, enhancing early cancer detection and patient care while streamlining the screening process.

Potential Positives

Announcement of reimbursement agreement with key affiliates in Southern California expands access to AI-powered breast cancer detection for nearly 600,000 members.

Introduction of a patient-outreach program aimed at increasing compliance with annual cancer screening guidelines, enhancing patient care and health outcomes.

Collaboration reflects the commitment of RadNet and its partners to early detection of breast cancer, potentially improving treatment options and patient outcomes.

The positive remarks from RadNet's CEO and Senior VP underline the innovative nature of the EBCD program, positioning it as an attractive option for other significant payors.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on partnerships with medical groups raises concerns about the stability and scope of RadNet's services, potentially affecting patient access and quality of care if these affiliations change.

The mention of "AI-powered" detection may lead to skepticism regarding the accuracy and reliability of AI in healthcare, which could affect patient trust and acceptance.

The focus on compliance with annual screening guidelines could be interpreted as a response to previous challenges with patient engagement or adherence to screening recommendations, suggesting past shortcomings in outreach efforts.

FAQ

What is the EBCD program?

The EBCD program offers AI-powered breast cancer detection services to enhance early diagnosis and improve patient outcomes.

Which medical groups are partnering with RadNet?

Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare, and ADOC Medical Group are partnering with RadNet for the EBCD program.

How will the program improve cancer detection?

The program aims to increase early cancer detection by providing advanced AI technology and proactive patient outreach.

Who can access the EBCD services?

All mammogram-eligible patients of the participating medical groups can access the EBCD services.

What are the expected benefits of this collaboration?

The collaboration is expected to enhance early detection, improve compliance with screening guidelines, and positively impact patient outcomes.

$RDNT Insider Trading Activity

$RDNT insiders have traded $RDNT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L SWARTZ sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,271,000

NORMAN R HAMES (Pres and COO-West Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,447 shares for an estimated $1,248,120 .

. STEPHEN M FORTHUBER (Pres & COO-Eastern Operations) sold 18,820 shares for an estimated $1,135,598

MICHAEL N MURDOCK (EVP, Mergers and Acquisitions) sold 11,132 shares for an estimated $646,212

LAWRENCE L LEVITT sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $305,450

CORNELIS WESDORP (Pres & CEO, Digital Health) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $258,140.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RDNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $RDNT stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RDNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDNT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RDNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RDNT forecast page.

$RDNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDNT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RDNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yuan Zhi from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $69.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 John Ransom from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 01/15/2025

Program will increase access to cutting-edge AI-powered breast cancer detection and is designed to boost compliance with annual cancer-screening guidelines





Program will increase access to cutting-edge AI-powered breast cancer detection and is designed to boost compliance with annual cancer-screening guidelines





Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group are affiliates of one of Southern California's largest health networks, which manages nearly 600,000 members from newborns to Medicare recipients





Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group are affiliates of one of Southern California’s largest health networks, which manages nearly 600,000 members from newborns to Medicare recipients





Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group contract with most major health insurance carriers, expanding access to quality care to communities across Southern California





Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group contract with most major health insurance carriers, expanding access to quality care to communities across Southern California





Program is indicative of EBCD reimbursement traction RadNet is getting with commercial payors









LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announced that Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group, affiliates of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), one of the largest physician-owned medical groups in Southern California, have agreed to reimburse RadNet for its EBCD program -- which will now be included as a benefit in their members’ health plans.





These medical groups predominantly located in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties, will now provide the AI-powered breast cancer detection services to all of their mammogram-eligible patients. Additionally, RadNet will launch an ongoing patient-outreach program to increase compliance within these medical groups with annual screening guidelines, by proactively contacting eligible patients to encourage and remind them to make their mammography appointments.





Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “RadNet and the Regal, Lakeside and ADOC medical groups share a commitment to early detection of breast cancer and population health screening. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, making it critical to detect the disease early, when treatment options are most optimal. The AI-powered EBCD program is able to detect breast cancer that otherwise would be found much later, thereby improving patient outcomes by reducing the amount of treatment and/or life impact through early detection.”





“We are excited that Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group are now offering this program to all of their eligible female patients. We recognize their commitment to provide innovative solutions to their patients, and expect that they will pave the way for other significant payors to include EBCD in their benefit plans,” concluded Dr. Berger.





Will Jukes, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations at Regal Medical Group, added, “We continually seek ways to bring leading-edge solutions to patient care. EBCD will increase early cancer detection in addition to traditional radiologist screening, eliminating multiple radiology visits and positively impacting patient outcomes. The collaboration with RadNet will also focus on increasing annual compliance with screening mammography guidelines. Bringing this unique breast cancer screening program to our members is illustrative of our commitment to providing new and leading-edge medicine.”





For media inquiries or further information, please contact:









RadNet, Inc.













Mark Stolper, (310) 445-2800













Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer













About Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group









Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Groups are affiliates of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network to nearly 600,000 Southern California members. As one of the largest doctor-owned medical groups in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to providing quality, affordable healthcare. For more information, please visit



https://www.regalmed.com/



,



https://www.lakesidemed.com



, or



https://www.adoc.us/











About RadNet, Inc.









RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 401 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit



http://www.radnet.com



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.