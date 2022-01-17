RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is RadNet's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 RadNet had US$757.5m of debt, an increase on US$666.6m, over one year. However, it does have US$151.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$606.2m.

NasdaqGM:RDNT Debt to Equity History January 17th 2022

How Healthy Is RadNet's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, RadNet had liabilities of US$371.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.33b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$151.3m in cash and US$158.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.39b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$1.50b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on RadNet's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

RadNet's debt is 3.0 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.2 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. The silver lining is that RadNet grew its EBIT by 156% last year, which nourishing like the idealism of youth. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine RadNet's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, RadNet recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 99% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

RadNet's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real positive on this analysis, as was its EBIT growth rate. On the other hand, its interest cover makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. It's also worth noting that RadNet is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that RadNet is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with RadNet , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

