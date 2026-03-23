RadNet Insider Sells 15,000 Shares as Stock Falls 12% in 2026

Key Points

A RadNet insider disclosed selling 15,000 shares for approximately $932,000 on March 18, 2026.

All shares transacted were held directly by Greg Sorensen, with no indirect or derivative activity disclosed.

He previously sold 100,000 shares in May.

10 stocks we like better than RadNet ›

On March 18, 2026, Chief Strategy Officer Gregory Sorensen reported the sale of 15,000 shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) in multiple open-market transactions, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Shares withheld (direct) 5,919 Shares traded (direct) 20,919 Transaction value ~$932,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,223,923 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$75.87 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($62.12); post-transaction value based on March 18, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does the scale of this sale compare to prior open-market transactions by Sorensen?

The 15,000-share sale is the only open-market sale in the last nine months. He previously sold 100,000 shares last May.

The 15,000-share sale is the only open-market sale in the last nine months. He previously sold 100,000 shares last May. What is the impact of this transaction on direct ownership?

Direct holdings declined by 1.21%, leaving 1,223,923 shares directly owned.

Direct holdings declined by 1.21%, leaving 1,223,923 shares directly owned. Were any derivative securities or indirect entities involved in this transaction?

No, the transaction involved only direct holdings of common stock; no options, warrants, or indirect entities such as trusts or LLCs were utilized.

No, the transaction involved only direct holdings of common stock; no options, warrants, or indirect entities such as trusts or LLCs were utilized. Does the sale timing coincide with changes in RadNet's stock price or major company events?

The transaction occurred as RadNet shares closed at $61.99 on March 18, 2026, with a 24.85% one-year total return as of that date.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.77 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.04 billion Net income (TTM) ($18.65 million) 1-year price change 24.85%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

RadNet provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, PET, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, and related procedures, as well as AI solutions and IT systems for radiology practices.

The firm operates a network of imaging centers and generates revenue primarily from patient imaging procedures and software/service contracts with healthcare providers.

It serves referring physicians, hospitals, health systems, and managed care organizations across multiple U.S. states.

RadNet is a leading provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company leverages proprietary IT systems and artificial intelligence solutions to enhance imaging accuracy and workflow efficiency, supporting both its own operations and external healthcare clients. RadNet's scale, diversified service offerings, and technology integration position it as a key player in the medical diagnostics and research sector.

What this transaction means for investors

After several years of strong gains, RadNet stock has taken a hit in 2026, falling about 12% amid broader investor skepticism.



Earlier this month, the firm reported full-year revenue of just over $2 billion in 2025, up 11.5% from the year prior, alongside adjusted EBITDA of $20.8 million, up 7.4%. The firm is projecting revenue growth of 18% at the midpoint for its imaging center segment (the larger of two) and 51% growth in its digital health segment.



As for the sale by Sorensen, he reduced his holdings by just over 1%, still maintaining over 1.2 million shares. This level of ownership implies he remains largely aligned with shareholders, especially considering the much larger sale he made last year. For investors, the key takeaway is that performance is still more significant than insider transactions. If RadNet can keep up its growth in imaging volumes and software, the recent stock decline might just reflect current sentiment as opposed to fundamentals.

Should you buy stock in RadNet right now?

Before you buy stock in RadNet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and RadNet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 23, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.