RadNet, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RDNT) recent 7.0% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

To get a sense of who is truly in control of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 69% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$86m. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 30% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell RadNet which might hurt individual investors.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of RadNet. NasdaqGM:RDNT Ownership Breakdown September 19th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RadNet?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in RadNet. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at RadNet's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:RDNT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in RadNet. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. With 9.4% and 5.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Sandy Kaminsky and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of RadNet

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of RadNet, Inc.. Insiders own US$171m worth of shares in the US$1.1b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in RadNet. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - RadNet has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

