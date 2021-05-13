RadNet, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Profit, And Analysts Lifted Their Estimates

Investors in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.5% to close at US$23.05 following the release of its quarterly results. In addition to beating expectations by 11% with revenues of US$315m, RadNet delivered a surprise (statutory) profit of US$0.18 per share, a sweet improvement compared to the losses that the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:RDNT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from RadNet's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.30b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 218% to US$0.68. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.23b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.54 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a considerable lift to earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for RadNet 7.3% to US$29.33on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on RadNet, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the RadNet's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting RadNet's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that RadNet is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards RadNet following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple RadNet analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for RadNet (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

