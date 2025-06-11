RadNet, Inc. Secures $100 Million Incremental Term Loan to Support Strategic Growth Initiatives

RadNet announces a $100 million incremental term loan from Barclays to support acquisitions and corporate growth initiatives.

RadNet, Inc. has announced an amendment to its existing credit agreement, securing an incremental term loan of $100 million from Barclays Bank PLC. This loan, which will mature on April 18, 2031, will be added to RadNet's existing term loan, resulting in approximately $2.4 million in quarterly principal payments. The funds from this loan are intended to finance future acquisitions and support general corporate initiatives, enhancing RadNet's ability to pursue growth opportunities across its diagnostic imaging network. Mark Stolper, RadNet's CFO, expressed appreciation for Barclays' support, noting that this financing boosts their capacity to execute acquisition strategies while maintaining a conservative capital structure. RadNet operates a network of 401 imaging centers across several U.S. states and employs over 11,000 individuals in the industry.

Potential Positives

RadNet secured an incremental term loan of $100 million, enhancing its financial capacity for future acquisitions and strategic growth initiatives.

The loan maturity of April 18, 2031 aligns with the existing term loan, indicating financial planning coherence and stability.

The company maintained its conservative capital structure while increasing its cash reserves, which strengthens its position in the market.

This financing demonstrates continued confidence from Barclays Bank and other lenders, which may positively impact future financing opportunities and investor sentiment.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of an incremental term loan suggests an increased reliance on debt financing, which may raise concerns about the company's financial stability and risk profile.

The increase in quarterly loan payments from approximately $2.2 million to $2.4 million may strain cash flow, especially if the expected growth from acquisitions does not materialize.

The focus on acquisitions as a strategy may indicate a lack of organic growth, which could raise questions about the company's operational performance and market position.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the 2025 Incremental Term Loan?

The 2025 Incremental Term Loan aims to finance future acquisitions and support general corporate purposes for RadNet.

Who is providing the $100 million term loan?

Barclays Bank PLC is the lender providing the $100 million Incremental Term Loan to RadNet.

What changes were made to the existing credit agreement?

The new amendment added a $100 million term loan but left all other terms and covenants unchanged.

When will the 2025 Incremental Term Loan mature?

The 2025 Incremental Term Loan will mature on April 18, 2031, coinciding with the existing term loan's maturity.

How does this loan impact RadNet's growth strategy?

This loan increases RadNet's capacity for strategic acquisitions and supports its conservative capital structure for growth.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT)



(“RadNet”), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announced that it has entered into Incremental Amendment No. 2 (the “Second Amendment”) to its Third Amended and Restated First Lien Credit and Guaranty Agreement, as amended (the “Existing Credit Agreement” and, as amended by the Second Amendment, the “Credit Agreement”).





Pursuant to the Second Amendment, Barclays Bank PLC, as lender, committed to provide RadNet an incremental term loan in the aggregate principal amount of $100.0 million (the “2025 Incremental Term Loan”), which will be added to and form a part of the existing term loan under the Existing Credit Agreement (the “Existing Term Loan,” together with the 2025 Incremental Term Loan, the “Term Loan”). The 2025 Incremental Term Loan will mature on April 18, 2031—coincident with the maturity date of the $868.4 million balance of the Existing Term Loan under the Existing Credit Agreement. Quarterly payments of principal on the Term Loan will be approximately $2.4 million compared to approximately $2.2 million prior to the entry of the Second Amendment. All other terms and covenants of the Credit Agreement (as amended by the Second Amendment) remain unchanged.





The proceeds of the 2025 Incremental Term Loan will be used to finance future acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes, providing RadNet with additional flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities across its national imaging center network and technology platforms.





Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RadNet, commented, “We appreciate the continued support of Barclays and our relationship banks and term-loan lenders. This incremental financing increases our capacity to execute on a pipeline of acquisition opportunities while maintaining our conservative capital structure. The proceeds of approximately $100 million adds to the $717 million cash balance as of March 31, 2025, positioning us to advance our growth strategy and create long-term value for our stockholders.”









RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 401 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees.



http://www.radnet.com



