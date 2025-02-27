RadNet, Inc. Reports 13.5% Revenue Growth and Record Adjusted EBITDA of $75 Million in Q4 2024

RadNet's Q4 2024 revenue rose 13.5% to $477.1 million, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 14% to a record $75 million.

RadNet, Inc. reported strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with total revenue reaching a record $477.1 million, a 13.5% increase from the previous year. The Digital Health segment saw significant growth, with revenue up 28.1% to $18.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 61.6% to $4.5 million. The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $75.0 million, marking a 14.0% rise compared to the same period in 2023. RadNet achieved an Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.22, up from $0.15 the previous year. The company experienced an 8.0% increase in aggregate procedural volumes, and its cash balance climbed to $740 million with a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 1.0x. Looking ahead, RadNet plans to implement new AI-driven solutions in its operations to enhance efficiency and address labor challenges while continuing to manage financial leverage carefully.

Total Company Revenue increased 13.5% to a quarterly record of $477.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating strong financial growth compared to the previous year.

Total Company Adjusted EBITDA reached a quarterly record of $75.0 million, reflecting a 14.0% increase from the previous year's fourth quarter, showcasing improved operational efficiency.

Digital Health segment revenue increased 28.1% to $18.9 million, indicating robust growth in this key area and a successful expansion of digital services.

RadNet's cash balance rose to $740 million, with a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of under 1.0x, highlighting strong liquidity and improved financial health.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, RadNet reported a total net income of only $5.3 million, a noticeable improvement from a net loss of $1.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability despite revenue growth.

The press release highlighted significant one-time expenses totaling several million dollars, including severance costs, lease abandonment, and debt extinguishment losses, which may raise concerns about ongoing operational inefficiencies and financial management.

The company revised its 2025 first quarter guidance downward due to significant business impacts from adverse weather conditions and regional disasters, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in revenue stability and operational continuity.

What were RadNet's total revenues for Q4 2024?

RadNet's total revenues for Q4 2024 were $477.1 million, marking a 13.5% increase from Q4 2023.

How much did RadNet's Adjusted EBITDA increase in Q4 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 increased by 14.0%, reaching a record of $75.0 million.

What was the growth in Digital Health revenues for RadNet?

Digital Health revenues saw a significant increase of 28.1%, amounting to $18.9 million for Q4 2024.

How did RadNet's net income change in Q4 2024?

RadNet reported a net income of $5.3 million in Q4 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million in Q4 2023.

What guidance did RadNet provide for 2025 revenues?

RadNet provided guidance for 2025 total net revenues between $1.825 and $1.875 billion.

Total Company Revenue increased 13.5% to a quarterly record of $477.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $420.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023; Revenue from the Digital Health reportable segment (inclusive of intersegment revenue) increased 28.1% to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023





Total Company Revenue increased 13.5% to a quarterly record of $477.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $420.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023; Revenue from the Digital Health reportable segment (inclusive of intersegment revenue) increased 28.1% to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023





Total Company Adjusted EBITDA







(1)







was a quarterly record of $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared with $65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 14.0%; Digital Health reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA







(1)







increased 61.6% to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023





Total Company Adjusted EBITDA was a quarterly record of $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared with $65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 14.0%; Digital Health reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 61.6% to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023





Adjusting for unusual or one-time items impacting Net Income in the quarter, Adjusted Earnings Per Share







(3)







was $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2024; This compares with Adjusted Earnings Per Share







(3)







of $0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2023





Adjusting for unusual or one-time items impacting Net Income in the quarter, Adjusted Earnings Per Share was $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2024; This compares with Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2023





In the fourth quarter of 2024, aggregate procedural volumes increased 8.0% and same-center procedural volumes increased 4.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023





In the fourth quarter of 2024, aggregate procedural volumes increased 8.0% and same-center procedural volumes increased 4.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023





At December 31, 2024, RadNet had a cash balance of $740 million and a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA







(1)







leverage ratio of under 1.0x









LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT),



a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.





Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “I am very pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and for full-year 2024. Relative to last year’s fourth quarter, Revenue increased 13.5% and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



increased 14.0%. This performance was driven by strong aggregate procedural volume growth of 8.0% and same center procedural growth of 4.0%. This performance enabled us to meet or exceed guidance levels we set at the beginning of 2024 and revised upward throughout the year.”





Dr. Berger continued, “During the fourth quarter, we continued to experience increased demand in virtually all of our markets. This demand was the primary catalyst for the investments made to expand capacity by the opening of nine new centers during the year. Throughout 2024, the centers within health system partnerships grew from 130 at the beginning of 2024 to 153 by the end of the year. Joint venture facilities now represent 38.4% of the 398 locations.”





“During 2024, significant progress was made in the Digital Health division, culminating with the fourth quarter launch of DeepHealth OS, SmartMammo



TM



and TechLive



TM



solutions in addition to expansion of the AI clinical tools in breast, lung, prostate and brain. We intend to implement these new solutions throughout the RadNet network during 2025, and they should create significant efficiencies in our operations that will help address challenges resulting from the shortage and rising cost of skilled labor. Furthermore, these solutions will enable us to expand capacity by streamlining workflow and automating processes that will improve the patient experience,” added Dr. Berger.





“During 2024, liquidity and financial leverage were carefully managed, as highlighted by a $230 million stock offering completed in March, a debt refinancing completed in April which lowered our cost of capital and extended maturities through 2031 and a debt repricing transaction completed in November which lowered the interest cost on RadNet’s credit facility. As a result of these actions and a focus on margins and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



growth, at year-end 2024, net debt to Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



fell below 1.0x, from approximately 2.0x at year-end 2023. The cash balance at the end of 2024 grew to $740 million, from $342 million at year-end 2023,” concluded Dr. Berger.









Financial Results











Fourth Quarter Report:







For the fourth quarter of 2024, RadNet reported Total Company Revenue of $477.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $75.0 million. Revenue increased $56.7 million (or 13.5%) and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



increased $9.2 million (or 14.0%) as compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.





For the fourth quarter of 2024, RadNet reported Digital Health Revenue of $18.9 million (inclusive of intersegment revenue) and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $4.5 million. Revenue increased $4.1 million (or 28.1%) and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



increased $1.7 million (or 61.6%) as compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.





There were a number of unusual or one-time items impacting the fourth quarter including: $1.1 million in severance expense related to cost-savings initiatives; $2.5 million impairment loss on lease abandonment; $1.1 million expense related to leases for de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; $462,000 of acquisition transaction costs; $2.4 million loss in conjunction with extinguishment of debt and related expenses as a result of the Company’s refinancing and repricing debt transactions; $5.0 million of non-capitalized research and development expenses related to the DeepHealth Cloud OS and generative AI; and $577,000 of non-cash loss from interest rate swaps. Adjusting for the above items, Total Company Adjusted Earnings



(3)



was $16.7 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share



(3)



was $0.22 during the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares with Total Company Adjusted Earnings



(3)



of $9.9 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share



(3)



of $0.15 during the fourth quarter of 2023.





Unadjusted for unusual or one-time items impacting the fourth quarter, Total Company Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.3 million as compared with a Total Company Net Loss of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Fully diluted Net Income Per Share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.07, compared with a fully diluted Net Loss per share of $(0.03) in the fourth quarter of 2023, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 75.5 million shares in 2024 and 67.9 million shares in 2023.





For the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared with the prior year’s fourth quarter, MRI volume increased 13.4%, CT volume increased 13.9% and PET/CT volume increased 23.9%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 8.0% over the prior year’s fourth quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, MRI volume increased 8.5%, CT volume increased 8.7% and PET/CT volume increased 16.3%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 4.0% over the prior year’s same quarter.







Annual Report:







For full-year 2024, RadNet reported Total Company Revenue of $1,829.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $279.5 million. Revenue increased $213.0 million (or 13.2%) and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



increased $47.1 million (or 20.3%) as compared with full-year 2023.





For full-year 2024, RadNet reported Digital Health Revenue (inclusive of intersegment revenue) of $65.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $14.6 million. Revenue increased $16.1 million (or 32.5%) and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



increased $8.1 million (or 124.0%) as compared with full-year 2023.





Unadjusted for one-time or unusual items, Total Company Net Income for 2024 was $2.8 million as compared with a Total Company Net Income of $3.0 million in 2023. Fully diluted Net Income Per Share for 2024 was $0.04, compared with a Net Income per share of $0.05 in 2023, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 74.8 million shares in 2024 and 64.7 million shares in 2023.









Actual 2024 Results vs. 2024 Guidance















Imaging Center Segment









































Original Guidance Range









Revised Guidance Range After Q1 Results









Revised Guidance Range After Q2 Results









Revised Guidance Range After Q3 Results









Actual 2024 Results











Total Net Revenue





$1,650-$1,700mm





$1,675-$1,725mm





$1,685-$1,735mm





$1,710-$1,760mm





$1,764.0mm









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







$250 - $260mm





$255 - $265mm





$257 - $267mm





$262 - $270mm





$264.9mm









Capital Expenditures



(a)







$125 - $135mm





$130 - $140mm





$135 - $145mm





$145 - $155mm





$148.1mm









Cash Interest Expense



(b)







$40 - $45mm





$37 - $42mm





$32 - $37mm





$25 - $30mm





$33.3mm









Free Cash Flow



(2)







$65 - $75mm





$68 - $78mm





$72 - $80mm





$83 - $93mm





$83.5mm





































(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment ($886,000), New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures of $20.7mm and a one-time $6.6 million operating lease buyout from two equipment manufacturers.





(b) Includes payments to and from counterparties on interest rate swaps and nets interest income from our cash balance as recorded in Other Income.



























Digital Health Segment

















































Original









Guidance Range









Revised









Guidance Range After









Q1 and Q2 Results









Revised









Guidance Range After









Q3 Results









Actual 2024 Results



































Total Net Revenue (inclusive of intersegment revenue)





$60 - $70mm





$60 - $70mm





$60 - $70mm





$65.7mm

































Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI





$12 - $14mm





$13 - $15mm





$13 - $15mm





$14.6mm

































Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI





$11 - $13mm





$12 - $14mm





$13 - $15mm





$15.0mm

































Capital Expenditures



(i)







$3 - $5mm





$3 - $5mm





$3 - $5mm





$3.5mm

































Free Cash Flow



(2)



Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI





$8 - $10mm





$8 - $10mm





$8 - $10mm





$11.1mm

































Free Cash Flow



(2)



After Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI





$(2) - $(5)mm





$(2) - $(5)mm





$(2) - $(5)mm









$(3.9)mm

































(i) Excludes a $9 million purchase of software code and other intellectual property from a vender.





















2025 Guidance









Dr. Berger highlighted, “In January and February of 2025, we experienced more severe winter weather conditions than last year in our East Coast and Texas operations as well as catastrophic fires in Southern California. These unanticipated events had a significant impact on the utilization of healthcare services in these regions, which resulted in an estimated loss of $22 million of Revenue and $15 million of Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



to the RadNet operations. These significant events have caused a revision to the first quarter of our initial 2025 Imaging Center segment budget, which is now reflected in our full-year 2025 guidance.”





RadNet reports 2025 guidance ranges as follows:











Imaging Center Segment





























2025









Guidance Range























Total Net Revenue





$1,825 - $1,875 million









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







$265 - $273 million









Capital Expenditures



(a)







$140 - $150 million









Cash Interest Expense



(c)







$35 - $40 million









Free Cash Flow



(b)







$70 - $80 million





















(c) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment and New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures.





(d) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Interest Expense.





(e) Net of payments from counterparties on interest rate swaps and interest income from our cash balance recorded in Other Income.































Digital Health Segment





























2025









Guidance Range























Total Net Revenue





$80 - $90 million





















Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI





$15 - $17 million





















Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI





$16 - $18 million





















Capital Expenditures





$3 - $5 million





















Free Cash Flow



(a)



Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI





$11 - $13 million





















Free Cash Flow



(a)



After Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI





$(5) - $(8) million

































(a) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Interest Expense.

















Dr Berger added, “Within the Imaging Center segment, 2025 performance will be impacted by continued focus on same-center performance, tuck-in acquisitions, increasing reimbursement efforts, expanded and new health system joint ventures and de novo center openings. Incorporated into 2025 guidance is continued increases in salaries, wages and benefits, which is indicative of broader industry conditions. To address the labor challenges, we will be focused in 2025 on the implementation of the Digital Health solutions intended to drive automation and efficiencies in the utilization of labor.”





“Within the Digital Health segment, 2025 growth will be driven by a variety of factors including, sales of the new DeepHealth OS Operating and Diagnostic software suites, sales and licensing revenue from the new SmartTechology



TM



products (eg, SmartMammo



TM



), licensing fees from the TechLive



TM



technologist remote-control and automation technology and further licensing and patient revenue from mammography, lung, prostate and brain AI solutions. In 2025, significant infrastructure investments will be made in building sales, marketing and implementation teams and we will pursue completing potential acquisitions, both of which will contribute to the long-term success in selling and licensing Digital Health solutions to external customers”, concluded Dr. Berger.









Conference Call for Tomorrow









Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call tomorrow, February 28th, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will discuss the Company's 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results.







Conference Call Details:







Date: Friday, February 28, 2025





Time: 10:30 a.m. ET





Dial In-Number: 844-826-3035





International Dial-In Number: 412-317-5195





There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at





https://viavid.webcasts.com/s





t





art





h





ere.jsp?ei=1708732&tp_key=80b765a1d9





or





http://ww





w





.radnet.com





under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News & Press Releases” sub-menu of the website. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 10197109.









About RadNet, Inc.









RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.









Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding response to and the expected future impacts of COVID-19, including statements about our anticipated business results, balance sheet and liquidity and our future liquidity, burn rate and our continuing ability to service or refinance our current indebtedness.





Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:







changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which we operate, including their effects on the cost and availability of labor;



changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which we operate, including their effects on the cost and availability of labor;



our ability to service our indebtedness, make principal and interest payments as those payments become due and remain in compliance with applicable debt covenants, in addition to our ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms;



our ability to service our indebtedness, make principal and interest payments as those payments become due and remain in compliance with applicable debt covenants, in addition to our ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms;



the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities;



the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities;



our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;



our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;



volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;



volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;



the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings to fund our current and future operations;



the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings to fund our current and future operations;



changes in service mix, revenue mix and procedure volumes;



changes in service mix, revenue mix and procedure volumes;



delays in receiving payments for services provided;



delays in receiving payments for services provided;



increased bankruptcies among our partner physicians or joint venture partners;



increased bankruptcies among our partner physicians or joint venture partners;



the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act;



the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act;



the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof by federal and state regulators or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, or other material impacts to our business;



the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof by federal and state regulators or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, or other material impacts to our business;



closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver supplies needed in our facilities;



closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver supplies needed in our facilities;



the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events;



the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events;



the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases; and



the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases; and



noncompliance by us with any privacy or security laws or any cybersecurity incident or other security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information.







Any forward-looking statement contained in this current report is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.









Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information









This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.









CONTACTS:













RadNet, Inc.













Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800













Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer























RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)





































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

































ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS























Cash and Cash equivalents





$





740,020













$





342,570













Accounts receivable









185,821

















163,707













Due from affiliates









41,869

















25,342













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









51,542

















47,657













Total current assets









1,019,252

















579,276















PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS























Property and equipment, net









694,791

















604,401













Operating lease right-of-use assets









639,740

















596,032













Total property, plant, equipment and right-of-use assets









1,334,531

















1,200,433















OTHER ASSETS























Goodwill









710,663

















679,463













Other intangible assets









81,351

















90,615













Deferred financing costs









2,265

















1,643













Investment in joint ventures









104,057

















92,710













Deposits and other









34,571

















46,333













Total Assets





$





3,286,690













$





2,690,473



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other





$





351,464













$





342,940













Due to affiliates









43,650

















15,910













Deferred revenue









3,288

















4,647













Current operating lease liability









56,618

















55,981













Current portion of notes payable









24,692

















17,974













Total current liabilities









479,712

















437,452















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES























Long-term operating lease liability









655,979

















605,097













Notes payable, net of current portion









991,574

















812,068













Deferred tax liability, net









22,230

















15,776













Other non-current liabilities









3,785

















6,721













Total liabilities









2,153,280

















1,877,114















EQUITY























RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity:





















Common stock - $0.0001 value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 74,036,993 and 67,956,318 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









7

















7













Additional paid-in-capital









988,147

















722,750













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(9,061





)













(12,484





)









Accumulated deficit









(76,785





)













(79,578





)









Total RadNet, Inc.'s Stockholders' equity:









902,308

















630,695













Noncontrolling interests









231,102

















182,664













Total Equity









1,133,410

















813,359













Total liabilities and equity





$





3,286,690













$





2,690,473















































RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS













(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

























Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2022













































REVENUE































Service fee revenue





$





1,693,089













$





1,463,197













$





1,278,016













Revenue under capitation arrangements









136,575

















153,433

















152,045













Total service revenue









1,829,664

















1,616,630

















1,430,061















OPERATING EXPENSES































Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization









1,580,549

















1,395,239

















1,264,346













Lease abandonment charges









2,478

















5,146

















-













Depreciation and amortization









137,838

















128,391

















115,877













Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other









2,276

















2,187

















2,529













Loss (gain) on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture









-

















(16,808





)













-













Severance costs









1,902

















3,778

















946













Total operating expenses









1,725,043

















1,517,933

















1,383,698















INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS













104,621





















98,697





















46,363

















OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES































Interest expense









79,849

















64,483

















50,841













Equity in earnings of joint ventures









(14,472





)













(6,427





)













(10,390





)









Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge









8,006

















8,185

















(39,621





)









Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses









11,292

















-

















731













Other expenses (income)









(24,916





)













(6,354





)













1,833













Total other (income) expenses









59,759

















59,887

















3,394















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES













44,862





















38,810





















42,969















Provision for income taxes









(6,026





)













(8,473





)













(9,361





)











NET INCOME (LOSS)













38,836





















30,337





















33,608















Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









36,043

















27,293

















22,958















NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS









$









2,793

















$









3,044

















$









10,650













































BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS









$









0.04

















$









0.05

















$









0.19













































DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS









$









0.04

















$









0.05

















$









0.17

















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING































Basic









73,037,237

















63,580,059

















56,293,336













Diluted









74,762,332

















64,658,299

















57,320,870























































RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS













(IN THOUSANDS)













(unaudited)

















Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2022

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES































Net income (loss)





$





38,836













$





30,337













$





33,608













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









137,838

















128,391

















115,877













Amortization of operating lease assets









60,552

















61,102

















68,847













Equity in earnings of joint ventures, net of dividend









(9,926





)













9,176

















(5,952





)









Amortization deferred financing costs and loan discount









3,093

















2,987

















2,693













Loss on sale and disposal of equipment









2,276

















2,187

















2,529













Loss on extinguishment of debt









3,903

















-

















-













Gain on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture









-

















(16,808





)













-













Lease abandonment charges









2,478

















5,146

















-













Amortization of cash flow hedge









9,352

















3,576

















3,687













Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge









8,006

















8,185

















(39,621





)









Stock-based compensation









29,833

















26,785

















23,770













Loss on impairment









1,275

















3,949

















-













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









1,995

















(3,880





)













(325





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions:





























Accounts receivable









(21,767





)













2,650

















(30,078





)









Other current assets









(32,790





)













(8,441





)













(3,327





)









Other assets









10,723

















(1,484





)













(12,166





)









Deferred taxes









6,454

















6,056

















13,356













Operating lease liability









(54,866





)













(54,763





)













(68,943





)









Deferred revenue









(1,359





)













626

















(7,316





)









Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other









37,117

















15,086

















49,778













Net cash provided by operating activities









233,023

















220,863

















146,417















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES































Purchase of imaging facilities and other acquisitions









(43,661





)













(10,918





)













(129,961





)









Purchase of property and equipment









(188,070





)













(176,600





)













(119,451





)









Proceeds from sale of equipment









157

















83

















3,904













Equity contributions in existing and purchase of interest in joint ventures









(1,496





)













(14,035





)













(1,441





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(233,070





)













(201,470





)













(246,949





)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES































Principal payments on notes and leases payable









(5,989





)













(2,930





)













-













Payments on Term Loan Debt









(692,437





)













(41,063





)













(53,750





)









Proceeds from issuance of new debt, net of issuance costs









863,757

















-

















147,996













Sale of noncontrolling interests









22,357

















5,121

















-













Payments on contingent consideration and holdbacks









(4,268





)













(5,495





)













-













Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests









(4,522





)













(5,972





)













(893





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock









218,385

















245,832

















-













Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options









667

















142

















294













Net cash provided by financing activities









397,950

















195,635

















93,647















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH











(453





)













(292





)













113















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS











397,450

















214,736

















(6,772





)











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period











342,570

















127,834

















134,606















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period











740,020

















342,570

















127,834











































SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION































Cash paid during the period for interest





$





84,601













$





64,695













$





39,151













Cash paid during the period for income taxes





$





4,170













$





1,587













$





587























































RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS













(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

























Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





































REVENUE























Service fee revenue





$





445,576













$





384,932













Revenue under capitation arrangements









31,525

















35,451













Total service revenue









477,101

















420,383















OPERATING EXPENSES























Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization









411,436

















356,592













Lease abandonment charges









2,478

















5,146













Depreciation and amortization









36,016

















32,686













Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other









1,541

















1,004













Severance costs









1,105

















621













Total operating expenses









452,576

















396,049















INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS













24,525





















24,334

















OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES























Interest expense









18,073

















16,607













Equity in earnings of joint ventures









(3,164





)













(2,492





)









Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge









577

















7,236













Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses









2,383

















-













Other expenses (income)









(8,668





)













(3,745





)









Total other (income) expenses









9,201

















17,606















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES













15,324





















6,728















Provision for income taxes









(1,099





)













(732





)











NET INCOME (LOSS)













14,225





















5,996















Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









8,880

















7,856















NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS









$









5,345

















$









(1,860









)

































BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS









$









0.07

















$









(0.03









)

































DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS









$









0.07

















$









(0.03









)













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING























Basic









73,574,262

















67,904,999













Diluted









75,537,595

















67,904,999















































RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA













(IN THOUSANDS)

















Three Months Ended December 31,













Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















































Net income (loss) attributable to Radnet, Inc. common stockholders





$





5,345













$





(1,860





)









$





2,793













$





3,044













Income taxes









1,099

















732

















6,026

















8,473













Interest expense









18,073

















16,607

















79,849

















64,483













Severance costs









1,105

















621

















1,902

















3,778













Depreciation and amortization









36,016

















32,686

















137,838

















128,391













Non-cash employee stock-based compensation









8,465

















5,404

















29,834

















26,785













Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other









1,541

















1,004

















2,276

















2,187













Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge









577

















7,236

















8,006

















8,185













Other expenses (income)









(8,668





)













(3,745





)













(24,916





)













(6,354





)









Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI









5,018

















1,308

















14,995

















1,308













Lease abandonment charges









2,478

















5,146

















2,478

















5,146













Loss (gain) on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture









-

















-

















-

















(16,808





)









Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and related expenses









2,383

















-

















11,292

















-













Non-cash change to contingent consideration









-

















(429





)













1,974

















(4,075





)









Acquisition related non-cash intangible adjustment









-

















-

















-

















3,950













Non-operational rent expenses









1,114

















881

















4,233

















3,629













Acquisition transaction costs









462

















222

















879

















222



















































Adjusted EBITDA - Radnet, Inc.







$





75,008













$





65,813













$





279,459













$





232,344





















































NOTE









































Adjusted EBITDA - Imaging Center Segment









70,468

















63,004

















264,901

















225,846













Adjusted EBITDA - Digital Health Segment









4,540

















2,809

















14,558

















6,498







































































RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE







(3)















(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

















(unaudited)

































































































































Three Months Ended









































December 31,













































2024













2023 (iv)

























































NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC.

































COMMON STOCKHOLDERS











$





5,345









$





(1,858





)





























































Add severance costs

















1,105













621





















Add loss on lease abandonment/impairment













2,478













5,146





















Add non-operational rent expenses (i)













1,114













880





















Add acquisition transaction costs













462













222





















Add loss on extinguishment of debt and related expenses









2,383













-





















Add valuation adjustment for contingent consideration









-













(429





)

















Add Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI









5,018













1,308





















Add/Subtract non-cash change in fair value of swap valuation (ii)









577













7,236





















Total adjustments - loss (gain)













13,137













14,984





















Subtract tax impact of Adjustments (iii)













1,766













3,271



























































TOTAL ADJUSTMENT TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

































TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS











11,371













11,713



























































ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC.











16,716













9,855























COMMON STOCKHOLDERS









































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING































Diluted

























75,537,595













67,904,999



























































ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE

































ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS







$





0.22









$





0.15

































































(i) Represents rent expense associated with de novo sites under construction prior to them becoming operational.





(ii) Impact from the change in fair value of the swaps during the quarter. Excludes the amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income that existed prior to the hedges becoming ineffective.





(iii) Tax effected using 13.44% and 21.83% blended federal and state effective tax rate for 2024 and 2023, respectively.





(iv) Restated from what was presented in 2023 to include $4,973 of losses of the AI businesses (ie, this loss is not being added to earnings in the above as was the case in 2023). The restated Adjusted Earnings for 2023 is due to the fact that AI is no longer its own reportable operating segment and is now embedded in the Digital Health reportable operating segment.































































































PAYMENTS BY PAYOR CLASS



















































Fourth Quarter

















2024

























Commercial Insurance









58.0





%









Medicare









23.5





%









Capitation









6.6





%









Medicaid









2.5





%









Workers Compensation/Personal Injury





2.2





%









Other*









7.2





%









Total









100.0





%

























* Includes management fee and Digital Health financial reporting unit revenue.















































































RADNET PAYMENTS BY MODALITY



































































































Fourth Quarter









Full Year









Full Year









Full Year

















2024













2024













2023













2022





















































MRI









36.9





%









37.1





%









36.8





%









36.8





%









CT









15.7





%









15.9





%









16.8





%









17.5





%









PET/CT









7.6





%









7.2





%









6.4





%









5.8





%









X-ray









5.7





%









6.0





%









6.5





%









6.7





%









Ultrasound









13.5





%









13.6





%









12.9





%









12.6





%









Mammography









16.9





%









16.4





%









16.0





%









15.3





%









Nuclear Medicine









0.9





%









1.0





%









0.8





%









0.9





%









Other









2.8





%









2.7





%









3.9





%









4.5





%

















100.0





%









100.0





%









100.0





%









100.0





%































































PROCEDURES BY MODALITY*



















































Fourth Quarter





Fourth Quarter





















2024









2023





































MRI









452,063









398,625









CT













271,061









237,937









PET/CT









19,602









15,825









Nuclear Medicine





9,054









8,120









Ultrasound









655,531









617,301









Mammography





517,013









483,687









X-ray and Other





847,429









804,225









































Total









2,771,753









2,565,720

































































* Volumes include wholly owned and joint venture centers.







































Footnotes









(1)



The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, other income or loss, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash and extraordinary events which took place during the period.





Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.







(2)



As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest paid. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.





Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.







(3)



The Company defines Adjusted Earnings Per Share as net income or loss attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains, severance costs, loss on impairment, loss or gain on swap valuation, gain on extinguishment of debt, unusual or non-recurring entries that impact the Company’s tax provision, pre-tax loss or gain from AI segment and any other non-recurring or unusual transactions recorded during the period.





Adjusted Earnings Per Share is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure (see table on prior page). Adjusted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance. Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted Earnings Per Share is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.