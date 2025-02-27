News & Insights

RadNet, Inc. Reports 13.5% Revenue Growth and Record Adjusted EBITDA of $75 Million in Q4 2024

February 27, 2025 — 04:30 pm EST

RadNet's Q4 2024 revenue rose 13.5% to $477.1 million, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 14% to a record $75 million.

Quiver AI Summary

RadNet, Inc. reported strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with total revenue reaching a record $477.1 million, a 13.5% increase from the previous year. The Digital Health segment saw significant growth, with revenue up 28.1% to $18.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 61.6% to $4.5 million. The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $75.0 million, marking a 14.0% rise compared to the same period in 2023. RadNet achieved an Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.22, up from $0.15 the previous year. The company experienced an 8.0% increase in aggregate procedural volumes, and its cash balance climbed to $740 million with a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 1.0x. Looking ahead, RadNet plans to implement new AI-driven solutions in its operations to enhance efficiency and address labor challenges while continuing to manage financial leverage carefully.

Potential Positives

  • Total Company Revenue increased 13.5% to a quarterly record of $477.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating strong financial growth compared to the previous year.
  • Total Company Adjusted EBITDA reached a quarterly record of $75.0 million, reflecting a 14.0% increase from the previous year's fourth quarter, showcasing improved operational efficiency.
  • Digital Health segment revenue increased 28.1% to $18.9 million, indicating robust growth in this key area and a successful expansion of digital services.
  • RadNet's cash balance rose to $740 million, with a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of under 1.0x, highlighting strong liquidity and improved financial health.

Potential Negatives

  • For the fourth quarter of 2024, RadNet reported a total net income of only $5.3 million, a noticeable improvement from a net loss of $1.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability despite revenue growth.
  • The press release highlighted significant one-time expenses totaling several million dollars, including severance costs, lease abandonment, and debt extinguishment losses, which may raise concerns about ongoing operational inefficiencies and financial management.
  • The company revised its 2025 first quarter guidance downward due to significant business impacts from adverse weather conditions and regional disasters, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in revenue stability and operational continuity.

FAQ

What were RadNet's total revenues for Q4 2024?

RadNet's total revenues for Q4 2024 were $477.1 million, marking a 13.5% increase from Q4 2023.

How much did RadNet's Adjusted EBITDA increase in Q4 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 increased by 14.0%, reaching a record of $75.0 million.

What was the growth in Digital Health revenues for RadNet?

Digital Health revenues saw a significant increase of 28.1%, amounting to $18.9 million for Q4 2024.

How did RadNet's net income change in Q4 2024?

RadNet reported a net income of $5.3 million in Q4 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million in Q4 2023.

What guidance did RadNet provide for 2025 revenues?

RadNet provided guidance for 2025 total net revenues between $1.825 and $1.875 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release





  • Total Company Revenue increased 13.5% to a quarterly record of $477.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $420.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023; Revenue from the Digital Health reportable segment (inclusive of intersegment revenue) increased 28.1% to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023




  • Total Company Adjusted EBITDA



    (1)



    was a quarterly record of $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared with $65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 14.0%; Digital Health reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA



    (1)



    increased 61.6% to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023




  • Adjusting for unusual or one-time items impacting Net Income in the quarter, Adjusted Earnings Per Share



    (3)



    was $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2024; This compares with Adjusted Earnings Per Share



    (3)



    of $0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2023




  • In the fourth quarter of 2024, aggregate procedural volumes increased 8.0% and same-center procedural volumes increased 4.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023




  • At December 31, 2024, RadNet had a cash balance of $740 million and a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA



    (1)



    leverage ratio of under 1.0x




LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT),

a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.



Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “I am very pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and for full-year 2024. Relative to last year’s fourth quarter, Revenue increased 13.5% and Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

increased 14.0%. This performance was driven by strong aggregate procedural volume growth of 8.0% and same center procedural growth of 4.0%. This performance enabled us to meet or exceed guidance levels we set at the beginning of 2024 and revised upward throughout the year.”



Dr. Berger continued, “During the fourth quarter, we continued to experience increased demand in virtually all of our markets. This demand was the primary catalyst for the investments made to expand capacity by the opening of nine new centers during the year. Throughout 2024, the centers within health system partnerships grew from 130 at the beginning of 2024 to 153 by the end of the year. Joint venture facilities now represent 38.4% of the 398 locations.”



“During 2024, significant progress was made in the Digital Health division, culminating with the fourth quarter launch of DeepHealth OS, SmartMammo

TM

and TechLive

TM

solutions in addition to expansion of the AI clinical tools in breast, lung, prostate and brain. We intend to implement these new solutions throughout the RadNet network during 2025, and they should create significant efficiencies in our operations that will help address challenges resulting from the shortage and rising cost of skilled labor. Furthermore, these solutions will enable us to expand capacity by streamlining workflow and automating processes that will improve the patient experience,” added Dr. Berger.



“During 2024, liquidity and financial leverage were carefully managed, as highlighted by a $230 million stock offering completed in March, a debt refinancing completed in April which lowered our cost of capital and extended maturities through 2031 and a debt repricing transaction completed in November which lowered the interest cost on RadNet’s credit facility. As a result of these actions and a focus on margins and Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

growth, at year-end 2024, net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

fell below 1.0x, from approximately 2.0x at year-end 2023. The cash balance at the end of 2024 grew to $740 million, from $342 million at year-end 2023,” concluded Dr. Berger.





Financial Results





Fourth Quarter Report:



For the fourth quarter of 2024, RadNet reported Total Company Revenue of $477.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

of $75.0 million. Revenue increased $56.7 million (or 13.5%) and Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

increased $9.2 million (or 14.0%) as compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, RadNet reported Digital Health Revenue of $18.9 million (inclusive of intersegment revenue) and Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

of $4.5 million. Revenue increased $4.1 million (or 28.1%) and Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

increased $1.7 million (or 61.6%) as compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.



There were a number of unusual or one-time items impacting the fourth quarter including: $1.1 million in severance expense related to cost-savings initiatives; $2.5 million impairment loss on lease abandonment; $1.1 million expense related to leases for de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; $462,000 of acquisition transaction costs; $2.4 million loss in conjunction with extinguishment of debt and related expenses as a result of the Company’s refinancing and repricing debt transactions; $5.0 million of non-capitalized research and development expenses related to the DeepHealth Cloud OS and generative AI; and $577,000 of non-cash loss from interest rate swaps. Adjusting for the above items, Total Company Adjusted Earnings

(3)

was $16.7 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(3)

was $0.22 during the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares with Total Company Adjusted Earnings

(3)

of $9.9 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(3)

of $0.15 during the fourth quarter of 2023.



Unadjusted for unusual or one-time items impacting the fourth quarter, Total Company Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.3 million as compared with a Total Company Net Loss of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Fully diluted Net Income Per Share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.07, compared with a fully diluted Net Loss per share of $(0.03) in the fourth quarter of 2023, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 75.5 million shares in 2024 and 67.9 million shares in 2023.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared with the prior year’s fourth quarter, MRI volume increased 13.4%, CT volume increased 13.9% and PET/CT volume increased 23.9%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 8.0% over the prior year’s fourth quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, MRI volume increased 8.5%, CT volume increased 8.7% and PET/CT volume increased 16.3%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 4.0% over the prior year’s same quarter.




Annual Report:



For full-year 2024, RadNet reported Total Company Revenue of $1,829.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

of $279.5 million. Revenue increased $213.0 million (or 13.2%) and Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

increased $47.1 million (or 20.3%) as compared with full-year 2023.



For full-year 2024, RadNet reported Digital Health Revenue (inclusive of intersegment revenue) of $65.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

of $14.6 million. Revenue increased $16.1 million (or 32.5%) and Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

increased $8.1 million (or 124.0%) as compared with full-year 2023.



Unadjusted for one-time or unusual items, Total Company Net Income for 2024 was $2.8 million as compared with a Total Company Net Income of $3.0 million in 2023. Fully diluted Net Income Per Share for 2024 was $0.04, compared with a Net Income per share of $0.05 in 2023, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 74.8 million shares in 2024 and 64.7 million shares in 2023.





Actual 2024 Results vs. 2024 Guidance











































































Imaging Center Segment








Original Guidance Range

Revised Guidance Range After Q1 Results

Revised Guidance Range After Q2 Results

Revised Guidance Range After Q3 Results

Actual 2024 Results

Total Net Revenue
$1,650-$1,700mm
$1,675-$1,725mm
$1,685-$1,735mm
$1,710-$1,760mm
$1,764.0mm

Adjusted EBITDA

(1)
$250 - $260mm
$255 - $265mm
$257 - $267mm
$262 - $270mm
$264.9mm

Capital Expenditures

(a)
$125 - $135mm
$130 - $140mm
$135 - $145mm
$145 - $155mm
$148.1mm

Cash Interest Expense

(b)
$40 - $45mm
$37 - $42mm
$32 - $37mm
$25 - $30mm
$33.3mm

Free Cash Flow

(2)
$65 - $75mm
$68 - $78mm
$72 - $80mm
$83 - $93mm
$83.5mm







(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment ($886,000), New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures of $20.7mm and a one-time $6.6 million operating lease buyout from two equipment manufacturers.


(b) Includes payments to and from counterparties on interest rate swaps and nets interest income from our cash balance as recorded in Other Income.






























































































































Digital Health Segment










Original




Guidance Range

Revised




Guidance Range After




Q1 and Q2 Results

Revised




Guidance Range After




Q3 Results

Actual 2024 Results






Total Net Revenue (inclusive of intersegment revenue)
$60 - $70mm
$60 - $70mm
$60 - $70mm
$65.7mm






Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI
$12 - $14mm
$13 - $15mm
$13 - $15mm
$14.6mm






Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI
$11 - $13mm
$12 - $14mm
$13 - $15mm
$15.0mm






Capital Expenditures

(i)
$3 - $5mm
$3 - $5mm
$3 - $5mm
$3.5mm






Free Cash Flow

(2)

Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI
$8 - $10mm
$8 - $10mm
$8 - $10mm
$11.1mm






Free Cash Flow

(2)

After Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI
$(2) - $(5)mm
$(2) - $(5)mm
$(2) - $(5)mm
$(3.9)mm






(i) Excludes a $9 million purchase of software code and other intellectual property from a vender.





2025 Guidance




Dr. Berger highlighted, “In January and February of 2025, we experienced more severe winter weather conditions than last year in our East Coast and Texas operations as well as catastrophic fires in Southern California. These unanticipated events had a significant impact on the utilization of healthcare services in these regions, which resulted in an estimated loss of $22 million of Revenue and $15 million of Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

to the RadNet operations. These significant events have caused a revision to the first quarter of our initial 2025 Imaging Center segment budget, which is now reflected in our full-year 2025 guidance.”



RadNet reports 2025 guidance ranges as follows:


















































Imaging Center Segment





2025




Guidance Range



Total Net Revenue
$1,825 - $1,875 million

Adjusted EBITDA

(1)
$265 - $273 million

Capital Expenditures

(a)
$140 - $150 million

Cash Interest Expense

(c)
$35 - $40 million

Free Cash Flow

(b)
$70 - $80 million



(c) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment and New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures.


(d) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Interest Expense.


(e) Net of payments from counterparties on interest rate swaps and interest income from our cash balance recorded in Other Income.


















































































Digital Health Segment





2025




Guidance Range



Total Net Revenue
$80 - $90 million



Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI
$15 - $17 million



Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI
$16 - $18 million



Capital Expenditures
$3 - $5 million



Free Cash Flow

(a)

Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI
$11 - $13 million



Free Cash Flow

(a)

After Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI
$(5) - $(8) million





(a) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Interest Expense.



Dr Berger added, “Within the Imaging Center segment, 2025 performance will be impacted by continued focus on same-center performance, tuck-in acquisitions, increasing reimbursement efforts, expanded and new health system joint ventures and de novo center openings. Incorporated into 2025 guidance is continued increases in salaries, wages and benefits, which is indicative of broader industry conditions. To address the labor challenges, we will be focused in 2025 on the implementation of the Digital Health solutions intended to drive automation and efficiencies in the utilization of labor.”



“Within the Digital Health segment, 2025 growth will be driven by a variety of factors including, sales of the new DeepHealth OS Operating and Diagnostic software suites, sales and licensing revenue from the new SmartTechology

TM

products (eg, SmartMammo

TM

), licensing fees from the TechLive

TM

technologist remote-control and automation technology and further licensing and patient revenue from mammography, lung, prostate and brain AI solutions. In 2025, significant infrastructure investments will be made in building sales, marketing and implementation teams and we will pursue completing potential acquisitions, both of which will contribute to the long-term success in selling and licensing Digital Health solutions to external customers”, concluded Dr. Berger.





Conference Call for Tomorrow




Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call tomorrow, February 28th, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will discuss the Company's 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results.




Conference Call Details:



Date: Friday, February 28, 2025


Time: 10:30 a.m. ET


Dial In-Number: 844-826-3035


International Dial-In Number: 412-317-5195



There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at


https://viavid.webcasts.com/s


t


art


h


ere.jsp?ei=1708732&tp_key=80b765a1d9


or


http://ww


w


.radnet.com


under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News & Press Releases” sub-menu of the website. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 10197109.





About RadNet, Inc.




RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.





Forward Looking Statements




This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding response to and the expected future impacts of COVID-19, including statements about our anticipated business results, balance sheet and liquidity and our future liquidity, burn rate and our continuing ability to service or refinance our current indebtedness.



Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:




  • changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which we operate, including their effects on the cost and availability of labor;


  • our ability to service our indebtedness, make principal and interest payments as those payments become due and remain in compliance with applicable debt covenants, in addition to our ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms;


  • the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities;


  • our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;


  • volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;


  • the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings to fund our current and future operations;


  • changes in service mix, revenue mix and procedure volumes;


  • delays in receiving payments for services provided;


  • increased bankruptcies among our partner physicians or joint venture partners;


  • the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act;


  • the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof by federal and state regulators or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, or other material impacts to our business;


  • closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver supplies needed in our facilities;


  • the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events;


  • the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases; and


  • noncompliance by us with any privacy or security laws or any cybersecurity incident or other security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information.



Any forward-looking statement contained in this current report is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information




This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.





CONTACTS:






RadNet, Inc.






Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800






Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)







December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023






ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and Cash equivalents
$
740,020


$
342,570

Accounts receivable

185,821



163,707

Due from affiliates

41,869



25,342

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

51,542



47,657

Total current assets

1,019,252



579,276


PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



Property and equipment, net

694,791



604,401

Operating lease right-of-use assets

639,740



596,032

Total property, plant, equipment and right-of-use assets

1,334,531



1,200,433


OTHER ASSETS



Goodwill

710,663



679,463

Other intangible assets

81,351



90,615

Deferred financing costs

2,265



1,643

Investment in joint ventures

104,057



92,710

Deposits and other

34,571



46,333

Total Assets
$
3,286,690


$
2,690,473






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




CURRENT LIABILITIES



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
$
351,464


$
342,940

Due to affiliates

43,650



15,910

Deferred revenue

3,288



4,647

Current operating lease liability

56,618



55,981

Current portion of notes payable

24,692



17,974

Total current liabilities

479,712



437,452


LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



Long-term operating lease liability

655,979



605,097

Notes payable, net of current portion

991,574



812,068

Deferred tax liability, net

22,230



15,776

Other non-current liabilities

3,785



6,721

Total liabilities

2,153,280



1,877,114


EQUITY



RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity:



Common stock - $0.0001 value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 74,036,993 and 67,956,318 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

7



7

Additional paid-in-capital

988,147



722,750

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,061
)


(12,484
)

Accumulated deficit

(76,785
)


(79,578
)

Total RadNet, Inc.'s Stockholders' equity:

902,308



630,695

Noncontrolling interests

231,102



182,664

Total Equity

1,133,410



813,359

Total liabilities and equity
$
3,286,690


$
2,690,473






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS


(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)




Years Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2022








REVENUE





Service fee revenue
$
1,693,089


$
1,463,197


$
1,278,016

Revenue under capitation arrangements

136,575



153,433



152,045

Total service revenue

1,829,664



1,616,630



1,430,061


OPERATING EXPENSES





Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization

1,580,549



1,395,239



1,264,346

Lease abandonment charges

2,478



5,146



-

Depreciation and amortization

137,838



128,391



115,877

Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other

2,276



2,187



2,529

Loss (gain) on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture

-



(16,808
)


-

Severance costs

1,902



3,778



946

Total operating expenses

1,725,043



1,517,933



1,383,698


INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS


104,621




98,697




46,363


OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES





Interest expense

79,849



64,483



50,841

Equity in earnings of joint ventures

(14,472
)


(6,427
)


(10,390
)

Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge

8,006



8,185



(39,621
)

Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses

11,292



-



731

Other expenses (income)

(24,916
)


(6,354
)


1,833

Total other (income) expenses

59,759



59,887



3,394


INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES


44,862




38,810




42,969

Provision for income taxes

(6,026
)


(8,473
)


(9,361
)


NET INCOME (LOSS)


38,836




30,337




33,608

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

36,043



27,293



22,958


NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

2,793



$

3,044



$

10,650








BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

0.04



$

0.05



$

0.19








DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

0.04



$

0.05



$

0.17


WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING





Basic

73,037,237



63,580,059



56,293,336

Diluted

74,762,332



64,658,299



57,320,870
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS


(IN THOUSANDS)


(unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2022


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income (loss)
$
38,836


$
30,337


$
33,608

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

137,838



128,391



115,877

Amortization of operating lease assets

60,552



61,102



68,847

Equity in earnings of joint ventures, net of dividend

(9,926
)


9,176



(5,952
)

Amortization deferred financing costs and loan discount

3,093



2,987



2,693

Loss on sale and disposal of equipment

2,276



2,187



2,529

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,903



-



-

Gain on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture

-



(16,808
)


-

Lease abandonment charges

2,478



5,146



-

Amortization of cash flow hedge

9,352



3,576



3,687

Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge

8,006



8,185



(39,621
)

Stock-based compensation

29,833



26,785



23,770

Loss on impairment

1,275



3,949



-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

1,995



(3,880
)


(325
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions:





Accounts receivable

(21,767
)


2,650



(30,078
)

Other current assets

(32,790
)


(8,441
)


(3,327
)

Other assets

10,723



(1,484
)


(12,166
)

Deferred taxes

6,454



6,056



13,356

Operating lease liability

(54,866
)


(54,763
)


(68,943
)

Deferred revenue

(1,359
)


626



(7,316
)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

37,117



15,086



49,778

Net cash provided by operating activities

233,023



220,863



146,417


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of imaging facilities and other acquisitions

(43,661
)


(10,918
)


(129,961
)

Purchase of property and equipment

(188,070
)


(176,600
)


(119,451
)

Proceeds from sale of equipment

157



83



3,904

Equity contributions in existing and purchase of interest in joint ventures

(1,496
)


(14,035
)


(1,441
)

Net cash used in investing activities

(233,070
)


(201,470
)


(246,949
)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Principal payments on notes and leases payable

(5,989
)


(2,930
)


-

Payments on Term Loan Debt

(692,437
)


(41,063
)


(53,750
)

Proceeds from issuance of new debt, net of issuance costs

863,757



-



147,996

Sale of noncontrolling interests

22,357



5,121



-

Payments on contingent consideration and holdbacks

(4,268
)


(5,495
)


-

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests

(4,522
)


(5,972
)


(893
)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

218,385



245,832



-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options

667



142



294

Net cash provided by financing activities

397,950



195,635



93,647


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(453
)


(292
)


113


NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

397,450



214,736



(6,772
)


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period

342,570



127,834



134,606


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period

740,020



342,570



127,834








SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





Cash paid during the period for interest
$
84,601


$
64,695


$
39,151

Cash paid during the period for income taxes
$
4,170


$
1,587


$
587


















































































































































































































































































































































RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS


(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)




Three Months Ended December 31,




2024




2023






REVENUE



Service fee revenue
$
445,576


$
384,932

Revenue under capitation arrangements

31,525



35,451

Total service revenue

477,101



420,383


OPERATING EXPENSES



Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization

411,436



356,592

Lease abandonment charges

2,478



5,146

Depreciation and amortization

36,016



32,686

Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other

1,541



1,004

Severance costs

1,105



621

Total operating expenses

452,576



396,049


INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS


24,525




24,334


OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES



Interest expense

18,073



16,607

Equity in earnings of joint ventures

(3,164
)


(2,492
)

Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge

577



7,236

Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses

2,383



-

Other expenses (income)

(8,668
)


(3,745
)

Total other (income) expenses

9,201



17,606


INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES


15,324




6,728

Provision for income taxes

(1,099
)


(732
)


NET INCOME (LOSS)


14,225




5,996

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

8,880



7,856


NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

5,345



$

(1,860

)






BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

0.07



$

(0.03

)






DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

0.07



$

(0.03

)


WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING



Basic

73,574,262



67,904,999

Diluted

75,537,595



67,904,999







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA


(IN THOUSANDS)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023









Net income (loss) attributable to Radnet, Inc. common stockholders
$
5,345


$
(1,860
)

$
2,793


$
3,044

Income taxes

1,099



732



6,026



8,473

Interest expense

18,073



16,607



79,849



64,483

Severance costs

1,105



621



1,902



3,778

Depreciation and amortization

36,016



32,686



137,838



128,391

Non-cash employee stock-based compensation

8,465



5,404



29,834



26,785

Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other

1,541



1,004



2,276



2,187

Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge

577



7,236



8,006



8,185

Other expenses (income)

(8,668
)


(3,745
)


(24,916
)


(6,354
)

Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI

5,018



1,308



14,995



1,308

Lease abandonment charges

2,478



5,146



2,478



5,146

Loss (gain) on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture

-



-



-



(16,808
)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and related expenses

2,383



-



11,292



-

Non-cash change to contingent consideration

-



(429
)


1,974



(4,075
)

Acquisition related non-cash intangible adjustment

-



-



-



3,950

Non-operational rent expenses

1,114



881



4,233



3,629

Acquisition transaction costs

462



222



879



222










Adjusted EBITDA - Radnet, Inc.
$
75,008


$
65,813


$
279,459


$
232,344











NOTE







Adjusted EBITDA - Imaging Center Segment

70,468



63,004



264,901



225,846

Adjusted EBITDA - Digital Health Segment

4,540



2,809



14,558



6,498






















































































































































































































































































































































































































RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE



(3)


(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE DATA)


(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,










2024


2023 (iv)












NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC.






COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$
5,345

$
(1,858
)













Add severance costs



1,105


621



Add loss on lease abandonment/impairment


2,478


5,146



Add non-operational rent expenses (i)


1,114


880



Add acquisition transaction costs


462


222



Add loss on extinguishment of debt and related expenses

2,383


-



Add valuation adjustment for contingent consideration

-


(429
)



Add Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI

5,018


1,308



Add/Subtract non-cash change in fair value of swap valuation (ii)

577


7,236



Total adjustments - loss (gain)


13,137


14,984



Subtract tax impact of Adjustments (iii)


1,766


3,271












TOTAL ADJUSTMENT TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE






TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

11,371


11,713












ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC.

16,716


9,855




COMMON STOCKHOLDERS















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING





Diluted





75,537,595


67,904,999












ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE






ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
0.22

$
0.15












(i) Represents rent expense associated with de novo sites under construction prior to them becoming operational.


(ii) Impact from the change in fair value of the swaps during the quarter. Excludes the amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income that existed prior to the hedges becoming ineffective.


(iii) Tax effected using 13.44% and 21.83% blended federal and state effective tax rate for 2024 and 2023, respectively.


(iv) Restated from what was presented in 2023 to include $4,973 of losses of the AI businesses (ie, this loss is not being added to earnings in the above as was the case in 2023). The restated Adjusted Earnings for 2023 is due to the fact that AI is no longer its own reportable operating segment and is now embedded in the Digital Health reportable operating segment.








































































































PAYMENTS BY PAYOR CLASS









Fourth Quarter



2024




Commercial Insurance

58.0
%

Medicare

23.5
%

Capitation

6.6
%

Medicaid

2.5
%

Workers Compensation/Personal Injury
2.2
%

Other*

7.2
%

Total

100.0
%




* Includes management fee and Digital Health financial reporting unit revenue.















































































































































































































































RADNET PAYMENTS BY MODALITY





















Fourth Quarter

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year



2024


2024


2023


2022










MRI

36.9
%

37.1
%

36.8
%

36.8
%

CT

15.7
%

15.9
%

16.8
%

17.5
%

PET/CT

7.6
%

7.2
%

6.4
%

5.8
%

X-ray

5.7
%

6.0
%

6.5
%

6.7
%

Ultrasound

13.5
%

13.6
%

12.9
%

12.6
%

Mammography

16.9
%

16.4
%

16.0
%

15.3
%

Nuclear Medicine

0.9
%

1.0
%

0.8
%

0.9
%

Other

2.8
%

2.7
%

3.9
%

4.5
%



100.0
%

100.0
%

100.0
%

100.0
%













































































































































PROCEDURES BY MODALITY*










Fourth Quarter
Fourth Quarter




2024

2023







MRI

452,063

398,625

CT


271,061

237,937

PET/CT

19,602

15,825

Nuclear Medicine
9,054

8,120

Ultrasound

655,531

617,301

Mammography
517,013

483,687

X-ray and Other
847,429

804,225








Total

2,771,753

2,565,720













* Volumes include wholly owned and joint venture centers.









Footnotes




(1)

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, other income or loss, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash and extraordinary events which took place during the period.



Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.




(2)

As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest paid. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.



Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.




(3)

The Company defines Adjusted Earnings Per Share as net income or loss attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains, severance costs, loss on impairment, loss or gain on swap valuation, gain on extinguishment of debt, unusual or non-recurring entries that impact the Company’s tax provision, pre-tax loss or gain from AI segment and any other non-recurring or unusual transactions recorded during the period.



Adjusted Earnings Per Share is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure (see table on prior page). Adjusted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance. Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted Earnings Per Share is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.






