RadNet Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for RadNet Inc (RDNT):

Earnings: $14.454 million in Q2 vs. -$2.982 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.19 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, RadNet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $23.8 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.2 per share Revenue: $498.230 million in Q2 vs. $459.714 million in the same period last year.

