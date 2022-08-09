RadNet Inc Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - RadNet Inc (RDNT) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.90 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $2.87 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, RadNet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $8.56 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $354.37 million from $333.91 million last year.

RadNet Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $7.90 Mln. vs. $2.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $354.37 Mln vs. $333.91 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.36 - $1.41 bln

