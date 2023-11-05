Radnet (FRA:PQIA) Price Target Increased by 7.83% to 35.66

The average one-year price target for Radnet (FRA:PQIA) has been revised to 35.66 / share. This is an increase of 7.83% from the prior estimate of 33.07 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.50 to a high of 37.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.16% from the latest reported closing price of 24.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radnet. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 14.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PQIA is 0.28%, an increase of 29.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.62% to 57,688K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 3,260K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PQIA by 13.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,215K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 22.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PQIA by 63.32% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 2,127K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,066K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 73.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PQIA by 373.92% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 2,043K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing a decrease of 25.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PQIA by 87.83% over the last quarter.

