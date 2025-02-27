RADNET Earnings Results: $RDNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

RADNET ($RDNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $477,100,000, beating estimates of $471,028,248 by $6,071,752.
RADNET Insider Trading Activity
RADNET insiders have traded $RDNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANJAN JAYANATHAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 38,557 shares for an estimated $3,084,560
- DAVID JEFFREY KATZ (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,300 shares for an estimated $1,004,252.
RADNET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of RADNET stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 776,289 shares (+2504.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,216,023
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 708,583 shares (-82.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,487,436
- 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 509,247 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,336,649
- ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP removed 491,523 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,327,966
- GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 473,030 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,036,415
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 446,115 shares (+69.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,156,671
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 404,241 shares (+79.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,232,191
RADNET Government Contracts
We have seen $9,500 of award payments to $RDNT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
