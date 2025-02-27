RADNET Earnings Results: $RDNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

RADNET ($RDNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $477,100,000, beating estimates of $471,028,248 by $6,071,752.

RADNET Insider Trading Activity

RADNET insiders have traded $RDNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANJAN JAYANATHAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 38,557 shares for an estimated $3,084,560

DAVID JEFFREY KATZ (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,300 shares for an estimated $1,004,252.

RADNET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of RADNET stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RADNET Government Contracts

We have seen $9,500 of award payments to $RDNT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

