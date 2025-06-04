RadNet Completes Acquisition Of See-Mode Technologies

(RTTNews) - RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of See-Mode Technologies PTE LTD, a global innovator in AI for ultrasound imaging.

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, "Thyroid cancer is one of the fastest growing cancer diagnoses worldwide2 and, alongside breast cancer, is among the most common cancers affecting women3. In the US alone, approximately 20 million ultrasound exams are performed annually for thyroid and breast combined.4 With ultrasound imaging inherently complex and user and radiologist-dependent, the opportunity to improve care through AI is significant."

Dr. Milad Mohammadzadeh, Co-Founder of See-Mode, added: "Ultrasound is complex, time-consuming, and high-volume—exactly where AI can make a difference. By joining RadNet and DeepHealth's combined access to real-world clinical data and expertise at an unprecedented scale, we have an extraordinary platform to build the future of ultrasound."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.