Radius Recycling names Marc Hathhorn as COO

Radius Recycling (RDUS) announced the appointment of Marc Hathhorn as Executive Vice President and COO, effective November 1. Hathhorn joins Radius from Peabody Energy (BTU) and brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the mining industry. Most recently, Hathhorn held the position of President–Global Operations at Peabody Energy, overseeing 5,000 employees and 17 coal mines across the U.S. and Australia.

