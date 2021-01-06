Radius (RDUS) Inks Deal for Tymlos in Canada With Paladin Labs

Radius Health, Inc. RDUS announced that it has entered into an agreement with Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo International plc ENDP to register, commercialize and distribute abaloparatide in Canada.

Per the agreement, Paladin will in-license Radius’ abaloparatide subcutaneous injection, marketed as Tymlos, and abaloparatide transdermal device (abaloparatide-TD) in Canada. Radius will receive upfront and milestone payments up to $8 million from Paladin, wherein the latter will be responsible for all commercial activities related to abaloparatide in Canada. Radius is also eligible to receive tiered royalties up to the mid-twenties on net sales of the product in Canada.

Notably, Radius will supply the drug to Paladin, which will look after the registration distribution, sales, pricing and reimbursement activities related to abaloparatide in the given region.

We note that Tymlos’ subcutaneous injection is approved by the FDA for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

Paladin is planning for a new drug submission for Tymlos to Health Canada by the first quarter of 2022. A potential approval in Canada will boost the drug’s sales.

Shares of Radius have declined 5.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decrease of 3.4%.



We remind investors that the wearABLe phase III study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of abaloparatide-TD in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture as compared with Tymlos.

We note that Tymlos sales are holding up pretty well, as the drug generated sales worth $148.5 million in the first nine months of 2020, reflecting an increase of 26.2% year over year. However, competition in the market remains stiff from bigwigs like Eli Lilly’s LLY Forteo and Amgen's AMGN Prolia.

