Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Jumps 7.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Radius Health RDUS shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $13.52. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Investors are optimistic on the prospects of Radius' lead drug, Tymlos, indicated for treating postmenopausal women with high-risk osteoporosis for fracture. The company is working to expand the drug’s label, which should boost its prospects.

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -64.3%. Revenues are expected to be $63.57 million, down 18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Radius Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDUS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

