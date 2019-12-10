Radius Health (RDUS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Radius Health Inc (Symbol: RDUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.15, changing hands as high as $23.20 per share. Radius Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDUS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.8104 per share, with $29.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.12.

