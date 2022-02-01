Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) investors are sitting on a loss of 82% if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 82%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 61% over the last twelve months. Furthermore, it's down 64% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Radius Health wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Radius Health saw its revenue increase by 51% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 13% throughout that time. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:RDUS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Radius Health had a tough year, with a total loss of 61%, against a market gain of about 10%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Radius Health (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

