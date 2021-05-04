Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. On 31 December 2020, the US$1.0b market-cap company posted a loss of US$109m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Radius Health will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Radius Health is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$50m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 60% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:RDUS Earnings Per Share Growth May 4th 2021

Underlying developments driving Radius Health's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Radius Health currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Radius Health to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Radius Health's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Radius Health worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Radius Health is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Radius Health’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.