Radius Gold Secures $580,500 for Exploration

October 30, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Radius Gold (TSE:RDU) has released an update.

Radius Gold has successfully secured $580,500 through a private placement, issuing over 8 million units priced at $0.07 each. The funds will be used for an exploration program in Peru and general working capital. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to advance its projects in Latin America while seeking global investment opportunities.

