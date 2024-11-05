Radius Gold Expands Tierra Roja Project in Peru

Radius Gold (TSE:RDU) has released an update.

Radius Gold Inc. has expanded its Tierra Roja Copper Project in Peru, increasing its size from 600 to 1,870 hectares through new staking. The company is conducting detailed geological studies and ground magnetic surveys to identify potential drill targets, aiming for a significant copper discovery in the region.

