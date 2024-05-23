Radius Gold Concludes Initial Motagua Drilling

Radius Gold (TSE:RDU) has released an update.

Radius Gold Inc., in partnership with Volcanic Gold Mines Inc., reports the completion of the first drilling campaign at the Motagua Norte project in Guatemala, without locating the source of high-grade gold previously found in the area. The initial results from the drilling near the Veta Madre Fault did not match the gold-bearing quartz boulders, with further results from new directional drill holes pending. Amid these developments, Volcanic is cautiously observing Guatemala’s political climate following negative comments from the newly appointed Minister of the Environment regarding mineral exploration.

