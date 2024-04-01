News & Insights

Radisson Re-Appoints Lachance As Interim President, CEO

April 01, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Monday, gold exploration company Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) said it re-appointed Denis Lachance as Interim President & Chief Executive Officer.

This decision came after an initial agreement was signed on February 16, 2024, for Brett Richards to join Radisson as President and CEO on April 1, 2024. However, both the Company and Mr. Richards have mutually agreed to terminate this agreement.

