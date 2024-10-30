News & Insights

Radisson Mining Unveils Promising O’Brien Gold Drilling Results

October 30, 2024 — 07:03 am EDT

Radisson Mining Resources (TSE:RDS) has released an update.

Radisson Mining Resources has announced promising new drill results from its O’Brien Gold Project in Quebec, revealing high-grade gold mineralization at various depths. The ongoing drilling program continues to extend the known mineralization, highlighting significant potential for deeper gold resources.

