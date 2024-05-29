News & Insights

Radisson Mining Amplifies Quebec Gold Project Drilling

May 29, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Radisson Mining Resources (TSE:RDS) has released an update.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has significantly increased its drilling efforts at the O’Brien Gold Project in Quebec, upping the program to 35,000 meters with the aim of expanding the resource and exploring new high-potential targets. The company has already completed 24 drill holes and is fully funded to pursue this ambitious program, including a focus on untested areas below the historic O’Brien Mine. Excitement builds as initial results are expected shortly, and the program advances with the prospect of new gold discovery.

