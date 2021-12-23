RadioShack Crypto Exchange Revives the Electronics Retailer as a DeFi Play

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s probably been a while since you’ve last heard about RadioShack. The electronics retailer is regarded as a bit of a fossil, offering customers outdated tech like TV antennas and alarm clocks. But, if you aren’t aware, RadioShack is still around. In fact, the company has been attempting to mount a comeback for years now. This week, it’s presenting its best case for a comeback yet. A RadioShack crypto project stands to bring back the retailer in new form.

After RadioShack declared bankruptcy in the mid-2010s, the rights to the company floated around. After multiple sales, the company finally landed in the hands of Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV), the company behind acquisitions of companies like Dressbarn and Pier 1. With this acquisition, the RadioShack saw a slight revitalization. The retailer launched an era-appropriate e-commerce platform, as well as an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) storefront in 2020.

But this e-retail platform isn’t all. The electronics company isn’t just looking to reclaim its share of the electronic retail market; rather, REV and RadioShack are making a push into the cryptocurrency space in an effort to put the company ahead of its peers.

RadioShack Crypto Exchange Puts RADIO Tokens in Users’ Hands

A look at RadioShack’s website shows that the company is making a hard push toward crypto. The new e-commerce store has only a small tab at the top of the page; the rest of the page is full of crypto info and a promise to bring cryptocurrency “to the mainstream.” Indeed, these bold claims and white page links are tied to the incoming RadioShack crypto exchange.

As the company is making known this week, RadioShack will be the owner of the next big decentralized crypto exchange (dex). The whitepaper for this new venture explains the company’s “unique positioning” to bring crypto to the mainstream and build a bridge between crypto and the older generation.

The dex will be launching on the Atlas protocol, another product of RadioShack’s owner REV. Users will be able to make trades on the platform using the company’s incoming RADIO token. In addition to token swapping, the dex promises other DeFi applications; notably, users will be able to stake their RADIO or provide liquidity for passive income.

This news is not what investors have been anticipating, but it is spurring interest nonetheless. It will be quite interesting to see what the dex’s performance will look like upon launch. As of yet, there doesn’t appear to be a set launch date. In the meantime, users can sign up for notifications as the RADIO token launch approaches.

